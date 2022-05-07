PREP GOLF: Multiple area teams post wins

GIRLS

Underwood 226, Riverside 236

Underwood won a home meet against Riverside on Friday despite the top two golfers coming from Riverside.

Riverside's Addison Brink shot a 50 to finish as the medalist and her teammate McKenna Sick totaled a 51 to finish runner-up.

Lydia Bracker led Underwood wit ha 52, Mary Stephens shot a 54, Sierra Fox totaled a 55 and Kailynn Bracker carded a 65.

Riverside's Kia Meeks shot a 62, Autuumn Bennett totaled a 73, Akia Turney shot an 81 and Milly Jacobs finished with an 83.

Treynor 202, IKM-Manning 217

Treynor's Brooklynn Currin shot a 43 to finish runner-up in Friday's home meet, Madeline Lewis shot a 48, Keely Smith totaled a 54, Andralynne Pittmann scored a 57, Grace Abbot shot 69 and Mia Harter finished with a 74.

IKM-Manning's Kylie Powers finished as the medalist with a score of 41.

BOYS

Tri-Center 189, AHSTW 273

Tri-Center's Jaxon Johnson led the Trojans to a road victory after shooting a 45 to claim the medalist position.

His teammates Grant Wat and Cade Carman both shot a 46 to tie for runner-up.

Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg shot a 52, Michael Turner totaled a 53 and Ethan Schneckloth finished with a 54.

Nate Jorgensen led AHSTW with a 48, Zachary Nielsen shot a 64, Aiden Akers totaled a 73, Logan Heller carded 81, Parker Weirich finished with 83 and Wyatt Evans tallied 83.

Underwood 185, Riverside NTS

Underwood post a team score at home as Riverside does not have a boys team this year.

Wyatt Buckholdt finished as the medalist with a score of 41, Kaiden Rodenburg shot a 46, Danny Stein finished with a 46, Stevie Barnes shot a 51, Will Tiarks scored 52 and Walter Ausdemore tallied 53.

Treynor 165, IKM-Manning 208

Treynor earned a home victory after Ethan Konz shot a 39 to finish as the medalist. IKM-Manning's Max Nielsen also shot a 39, but Konz did better on the tie-breaking holes.

Treynor's Ryan McIntyre shot a 41, Gabe Travis carded 41, Ryan Konz totaled 44, Aaron Ehmke tallied 45 and Alex Mass shot 57.