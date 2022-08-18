PREP GOLF: Mundt leads TJ in second meet

Thomas Jefferson senior Jace Mundt led Thomas Jefferson with a score of 112 on Thursday in the home opener against Sioux City West and Sergeant Bluff-Luton, including a par on hole 12.

The Yellow Jackets only had three golfers finish all 18 holes after sophomore Kendall Bell had to withdraw after nine holes, so they did not post a team score. SBL defeated West 320-434.

"I felt like the guys hit the ball a little bit better than yesterday, but again our short game around the greens is killing us," Head coach Matt Connor said. " Just too many chips, too many putts, so our scores are 10 to 12 strokes higher than they need to be because we’re not getting the ball in the green and getting the ball in the hole.

"It’s disappointing because we’ve been working on that a lot in practice. We’re just not taking it to the course which is unfortunate so we’re just going to keep working on it."

Senior Jacob Lesley carded a 135 and junior Derek Runions shot a 123. Bell scored a 56 on the front nine.

Bell shot a 110 on Wednesday and Lesley shot a 68 through nine holes at the same event.

"It was great to get Jace out golfing 18 today and Derick out golfing 18 today, so that will help us moving forward," Connor said. "We’ll see where we’re at. We just have to have all four here every time or more."

Sergeant Bluff-Luton sophomore Parker Lutgen finished as the medalist with a score of 75.

Thomas Jefferson is currently trying to schedule more competitions, but the next outing on the schedule of the Yellow Jackets is at 10 a.m. on Sept. 6 at the Willow Creek Invite in Des Moines Iowa.

"I see them do it in practice when I put them in pressure situations in practice they’re doing it," Connor said about the team's performance on the green.

"They’re just not caring it over to the meet. They’re going back to their old form, which is unfortunate. They have to trust the new form and go with it. They’re just not trusting it enough, that will come with time.

"...We’ll just go back to basics. Trying to get the ball down around the greens and hit fairways off the tee. That’s what we’re going to work on."