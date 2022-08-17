PREP GOLF: Postseason golf sites released

The IAHSAA released the sites for the 2022 district meets on Wednesday, including one local tournament.
Abraham Lincoln will host a district meet on Oct. 4 at Bent Tree Golf Club. The other three district meets will take place on Oct. 3 at A.H. Blank Golf Course hosted by West Des Moines Dowling, Thunder Hills Country Club hosted by Western Dubuque Epworth and Glynn's Creek Golf Course hosted by North Scoot and Pleasant Valley.
The state championship will be held on Oct. 7-8 at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.