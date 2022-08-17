PREP GOLF: Postseason golf sites released

The IAHSAA released the sites for the 2022 district meets on Wednesday, including one local tournament.

Abraham Lincoln will host a district meet on Oct. 4 at Bent Tree Golf Club. The other three district meets will take place on Oct. 3 at A.H. Blank Golf Course hosted by West Des Moines Dowling, Thunder Hills Country Club hosted by Western Dubuque Epworth and Glynn's Creek Golf Course hosted by North Scoot and Pleasant Valley.