 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP GOLF

PREP GOLF: Postseason golf sites released

  • 0
Golf graphic
Courtesy Metro Creative Connection

The IAHSAA released the sites for the 2022 district meets on Wednesday, including one local tournament.

Abraham Lincoln will host a district meet on Oct. 4 at Bent Tree Golf Club. The other three district meets will take place on Oct. 3 at A.H. Blank Golf Course hosted by West Des Moines Dowling, Thunder Hills Country Club hosted by Western Dubuque Epworth and Glynn's Creek Golf Course hosted by North Scoot and Pleasant Valley.

The state championship will be held on Oct. 7-8 at Elmcrest Country Club in Cedar Rapids.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hawkeye 10 moves to online tickets

Fans of Lewis Central, St. Albert, Glenwood, and other Hawkeye 10 conference teams will see a slight shift in the ticketing at sporting events…

Hawkeyes' Dix works toward return

Hawkeyes' Dix works toward return

Incoming Iowa freshman Josh Dix, 6-foot-5 wing from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, said his patience has been tested as he continues to make steady progress while working his way back from surgery to repair a broken tibia and fibula in his right leg.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams sets strict boundaries to protect her 'mental fitness'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert