PREP GOLF: St. Albert, Tri-Center split golf dual to open season

St. Albert and Tri-Center boys and girls golf team split a pair of duals on Monday at Fox Run Golf Course in Council Bluffs. The St. Albert girls won 213-245, and the Tri-Center boys won 202-222. Logan-Magnolia also competed in the girls' competition, finishing in second place with 235 points.

St. Albert's Lainey Sheffield led the girls with a score of 49, and her teammate Alexis Narmi was second with 53.

Tri-Center's Grant Way led the boys with a score of 43, and his teammate Jaxon Johnson finished in second with 50.

St. Albert's Ella Klusman scored 54, Ava Hughes finished with 57, Lily Krohn scored 60, and Kennedy Sanchez totaled 81.

Tri-Center's Maddie Wood led her team with a score of 68, Lydia Assman scored 61, Morgan Lockman tallied 62, Natalie Ausdemore finished with 66, and Lilly Thomas and Kyla Corrin rounded the scores out with 78 each.

Lane Sundberg led the boys with a 52, Camren Mardesen tallied 53, Sam Gubbels scored 58, Alex Gast earned 59, Nate Kay shot a 61 and Max Goltl tallied 63.

Tri-Center's Brecken Freeberg scored 55, Michael Turner earned 56, and Avery Reed and Ethan Schneckloth finished with 64 each.

St. Albert girls are in action next at 10 a.m. on Thursday at a tournament at Dodge Riverside Golf Course and the boys are in action next at 9 a.m. on April 6 at a tournament at Bellevue East.

Tri-Center boys and girls are in action next at 4 p.m. on Monday in a match at Riverside.