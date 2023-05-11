Lewis Central topped the city invite at Fox Run Golf Course on Thursday.

Leading the way for the Titans was Brooke Larsen with a nine-hole score of 53, carding four bogeys. But Larsen finished behind St. Albert's Lexi Narmi (51, one par) and Abraham Lincoln's Sam Richard (52, one par). Narmi finished with a higher score, but improved on her second-place city finish last year.

Izzie Livingston followed teammate Larsen in fourth (57), ahead of Kylie Gardner (AL), Ella Narmi (St. Albert) and Maddie Tingley (LC), all tied for fifth with a 59.

Each of the Titans other golfers -- Katelyn Reed, Sydney Thien and Marley Stacey -- finished under 70 as Lewis Central won by 13 strokes (231) over St. Albert and Abraham Lincoln, who tied for second (244). Thomas Jefferson carded an even 300 to round out the group, led by Alyssa Smith with a low score of 67.

Team results

1. Lewis Central, 231

T-2. Abraham Lincoln, 244

St. Albert, 244

4- Thomas Jefferson, 300

Individual top 10

1. Lexi Narmi, St. Albert, 51

2. Sam Richard, Abraham Lincoln, 52

3. Brooke Larsen, Lewis Central, 53

4. Izzie Livingston, Lewis Central, 57

T-5. Kylie Gardner, Abraham Lincoln, 59

Ella Narmi, St. Albert, 59

Maddie Tingley, Lewis Central, 59

8. Katelyn Reed, Lewis Central, 62

T-9. Claire Schoening, Abraham Lincoln, 64

Sydney Thien, Lewis Central, 64