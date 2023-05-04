The Treynor Cardinals boys golf team won the Western Iowa Conference on Wednesday, and Brooklyn Currin won the girls individual title.

Leading the Cardinal boys were individual winner Ethan Konz (69) and runner-up Jace Tams (79). Konz started with an eagle on the first hole and never looked back, cruising to the individual title while picking up a 33 on the front nine. Alex Mass shot an 81 to finish sixth. Aaron Ehmke (84), Aaron Matthews (85) and Bradley Stock (86) went back-to-back-to-back to place in the top 12 out of 49 golfers.

The Cardinals were well ahead of second-place Missouri Valley (335), finishing 22 strokes better (313). The Big Reds were led by Jackson Tennis (tied-second, 79), Ethan White (tied-fourth, 80) and Daylen Kocour (tied-seventh, 82).

Underwood (fourth, 347) was led by Danny Stein, who tied for fourth at 80, and Owen Larsen (15th, 88). Wyatt Buckholdt (tied-16th, 89) and Mason Boothby (tied-19th, 90) also placed in the top 20.

AHSTW placed fifth (367), Nate (14th, 87) and Kaden Jorgenson (tied-19th, 90).

In the girls tournament, IKM-Manning took the team title, while Treynor’s Brooklyn Currin took the individual top prize at 6-over. MO Valley placed two in the top ten, Henley Arbaugh (+23) and Ava Hilts (+28), while Underwood’s Kailynn Brecher (+22) placed fourth and Mary Stephens (31) tenth.