PREP HOOPS: MAC Shootout Scores

BOYS

Omaha Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian 28: Heartland Christian fell behind 16-8 in the first quarter, trailed 33-14 at halftime and 39-16 after three quarters.

The Eagles tried to rally in the fourth and outscored Cornerstone 12-4, but it was too little, too late.

Senior Colton Brennan led Heartland with 10 points, Matt Stile grabbed six rebounds and Ra J Fetter dished out two assists.

Heartland is now 3-3 on the season.

Omaha North 78, Thomas Jefferson 30: Omaha North led 25-9 after the first quarter, 42-13 at halftime and 59-24 after three quarters. Omaha North outscored Thomas Jefferson 19-6 in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-7.

No individual stats were available.

GIRLS

Omaha North 64, Thomas Jefferson 41: Omaha North jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on Thursday at the MAC Shootout.

North led 25-12 at halftime and 38-27 by the end of the third before outscoring Thomas Jefferson 26-14 in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-6.

No individual stats were available.

Treynor 39, Omaha Duchesne 38: Treynor captured a 13-8 lead in the first quarter and held a 20-15 lead at halftime, before Duchesne rallied in the third quarter to take a 24-23 lead.

But, the Cardinals had one last push and outscored Duchesne 16-14 in the fourth quarter to claim the victory.