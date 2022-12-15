 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Jennie Edmundson Sports Med
PREP BASKETBALL

PREP HOOPS: MAC Shootout Scores

  • Updated
  • 0

BOYS

Omaha Cornerstone Christian 43, Heartland Christian 28: Heartland Christian fell behind 16-8 in the first quarter, trailed 33-14 at halftime and 39-16 after three quarters. 

The Eagles tried to rally in the fourth and outscored Cornerstone 12-4, but it was too little, too late. 

Senior Colton Brennan led Heartland with 10 points, Matt Stile grabbed six rebounds and Ra J Fetter dished out two assists. 

Heartland is now 3-3 on the season. 

Omaha North 78, Thomas Jefferson 30: Omaha North led 25-9 after the first quarter, 42-13 at halftime and 59-24 after three quarters. Omaha North outscored Thomas Jefferson 19-6 in the fourth quarter. 

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-7.

People are also reading…

No individual stats were available. 

GIRLS 

Omaha North 64, Thomas Jefferson 41: Omaha North jumped out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter and never looked back on Thursday at the MAC Shootout. 

North led 25-12 at halftime and 38-27 by the end of the third before outscoring Thomas Jefferson 26-14 in the fourth quarter.

Thomas Jefferson is now 0-6.

No individual stats were available.

Treynor 39, Omaha Duchesne 38: Treynor captured a 13-8 lead in the first quarter and held a 20-15 lead at halftime, before Duchesne rallied in the third quarter to take a 24-23 lead. 

But, the Cardinals had one last push and outscored Duchesne 16-14 in the fourth quarter to claim the victory. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Carlos Correa signs 13-year, $350 million deal with San Francisco Giants

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert