After the first couple of Lewis Central shots clanked off the post, the Titans opened the floodgates with three goals in ten minutes in the first half of a 10-0 win over Thomas Jefferson at The Wick Friday afternoon.

Boston Hensley put the first tally on the scoreboard, tucking a right-footed strike into the bottom right corner of the net. Adriene Robles doubled the advantage within a minute as Brandon Hoss laid off a pass that was fired into the top of the net.

"I just felt like we came out, we were locked in from the start of the whistle, came out the energy and effort needed to play in the city game," Titans head coach James Driver said.

Driver added that in their previous city game, played against Abraham Lincoln two weeks ago, the Titans "laid an egg" in a 1-0 loss.

"I'm just glad that we came to this city match ready to go from the start."

The Titans continued to press, finding the back of the net through Brayden Shepard to pad their lead to 3-0.

Driver said the junior's movement off the ball, ability to finish, and vision.

"If he's marked, he has the vision to find somebody else. So with him, it's just about his movement, his IQ and his vision to find his teammates when he needs to."

Jayke McKern added to the tally in the 31st minute with a shot from a rebound that he sent into the top left corner of the net. Hensley followed with his second within three minutes of McKern’s to give the Titans a 5-0 lead. Dylan Voudry wrapped up a proficient first half with a low, long-range rocket just before the interval to put LC ahead by six at halftime.

Driver said the finishing overall was "okay," as five or six shots in total hit off the post, and some were ill-advised.

"We had some that would like to have had back. Some guys took some shots, they probably shouldn't have shot but for the most part, I felt like when it was open, and it came open to them, they had the shot and they took it."

A pinpoint cross by Sam Adkins found Shepard, who finished a first-time shot. Dan Overall assisted Adkins for the next goal, and Shepard earned a hat trick with a free kick goal from the edge of the penalty box. Caden VonWeihe finished the 10-0 win in the 64th minute.

For Carlos Silva's Yellow Jackets, inconsistency was -- and has been this season -- what hurt on Friday.

"We talked at the beginning of the season, that was going to be our biggest challenge with having so many new guys on the team. We just had to be consistent about the hard work, the aggressiveness and I thought it was a lot better in the second half.

"But unfortunately when you don't start from minute one against good teams, that's what happens. They get on you and then six I think a lot of it is from a lot of these guys that just aren't used to the intensity in high school soccer when you're playing against kids two years older than you."

Driver -- a former Yellow Jacket himself who was boys City Player of the Year -- credited his alma mater for their effort and for what they are building with Silva at the helm.

Silva said they remain focused on the process as the wins have yet to show up in bunches.

"I mean, ultimately, there's big goals. There's end goals, long term goals and short term goals. And ultimately, I think some of those long term goals are a little bit ahead of us right now. But there's definitely short term goals that we can continue to focus on and as a coaching staff and this was a program right now we're just taking game by game."

Although they didn't get the result they wanted against the Titans, the Yellow Jackets are fixed on another city match against Abraham Lincoln on Tuesday.

"I think that's how we keep these guys centered on alright, it didn't happen today. But we've got to continue to work on it. Because tomorrow's a new day and we can't dwell on what happened tonight. Otherwise, you don't continue to improve either as individuals or as a team."

The day-by-day approach is something the Titans are focusing on as well as the ups and downs have been clear after last year's 2A state championship.

"It's been up and down season, I still think we're looking to put a whole game together. Tonight, you know, we made a step towards that goal. But so far this season, we've had spurts where we've played really really well, and then we'd have spurts were we played kind of panicked and rushed."

Driver added that moving forward, the Titans are locked on taking one game at a time and coming together for when the time is right at the end of the season.

"(For the time) when it matters if you win or lose, and then putting the whole game together when it counts," Driver said.

"Trusting the process, working hard, believing in each other and having confidence. I mean, when you have those things and you combine that with the energy and effort that's needed to be successful against any opponent, I feel like that's a recipe for success."

Lewis Central (4-4) ........ 6 4 -- 10

Thomas Jefferson (1-7) .. 0 0 -- 0