In a battle of birds, Treynor flew past Underwood 3-1 in the 1A-8 sub-state final on Wednesday night to earn their first state tournament berth since 2018.

Right from the start, the Cardinals were clinical as the dangerous duo of Danny Kinsella and Sam Burmeister linked up in the third minute. Kinsella pushed a pass over to Burmeister, who slotted a shot into the bottom right corner.

Continuing to apply the pressure, Treynor forged several opportunities on shots and corner kicks, and got another breakthrough in the 22nd minute when Corbin Wiggins slid a pass to Andrew Kellar, who slotted a shot home to double the Cardinals' edge.

On Underwood's best chance of the first half, Nate Petersen kept out a shot with a diving save to force a corner, which the Eagles were unable to score from.

Then in the 37th minute, Burmeister caught a break in the box, winning the ball, taking a touch around the Eagles keeper, and passing a shot into the back of the net.

Underwood got a goal back on an own goal headed in by a Cardinal from a corner kick four minutes into the second half.

But the Cardinals limited the damage, and brought their cushion back up to three in the 55th minute when the ball fell to Wiggins just inside the 18. The Cardinals senior fired a first-time shot off the outside of his boot into the right side of the net to make it 4-1 Treynor.

Treynor held on to clinch their first state appearance in five years, while Underwood had their season ended. The 1A state tournament begins on Tuesday, May 30.

Underwood (12-5) 0 1 -- 1

Treynor (13-5) 3 1 -- 4

G: Treynor - Sam Burmeister (2), Corbin Wiggins (+ assist), Andrew Kellar; Underwood - Own goal