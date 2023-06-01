A multitude of area soccer players were featured in the Western Iowa Conference post-season all-conference teams, released Wednesday.

Boys All-WIC teams

The WIC boys first team featured a trio of Cardinals, Trojans and Eagles, a pair of Vikings, and one Bulldog.

From Treynor, Sam Burmeister, Danny Kinsella and Ryder Davidson made the First Team, while Brock Poland, Mason Yochum, Nate Petersen, Tyler Reelfs and Alan Young made the Second Team.

Burmeister was a goal machine, scoring 33 while dishing out 19 assists, while Kinsella and Poland combined to add 26 goals and 31 assists.

Petersen was a strong presence in net, saving 96 shots, while Davidson, Reelfs, Yochum and Young made up valuable pieces in the Cardinals back seven.

The lone boys state qualifier, Treynor players took up eight spots in the WIC all-conference teams.

Just behind the Cardinals in representatives were the Eagles of Underwood with six.

On the first team, Kaden Ogle, Dyson Rasmussen and Gush Bashore led the Eagles attack all season. Ogle scored 34 goals with 11 assists, while Rasmussen and Bashore combined for 33 assists and 15 goals.

Three more Eagles – Easton Robertson, Graham Jensen and Bowie Bettes – took their place on the WIC Second Team.

Tri-Center placed Ethan Schneckcloth, Hayden Benson and Christian Dahir on the First Team, and Holden Skow and Zach Murley on the Second Team.

Riverside (Aiden Bell – First; Kyler Reiken, Brayden Hill – Second) and AHSTW (Brayden Lund, Kayden Baxter – First; Aidan Martin – Second) both had three players between the two all-conference teams.

Nicio Adame (first) and Ben Holmgren, Jr., (second) represented Logan-Magnolia to round out the teams.

Girls All-WIC teams

From the girls all-conference teams, Underwood took up seven spots, followed by Treynor with six.

Five Eagles featured on the First Team – Georgia Paulson, Tieler Hull, Hollie Larson, Lola Paulson and Haley Stangl – and two on the Second Team – Koryn Trede and Avery Honan.

Georgia led Underwood with 17 goals and added four assists, while Lola, Hull and Stangl combined for 24 goals and 16 assists.

Between the posts, Honan saved 81 shots and finished with a 96.4 save percentage.

The Cardinals had one first-teamer – Hailey Richardson – and filled up the WIC Second Team with Morgan Brown, Cali Bach, Sadie Schaaf, Jozie Lewis and Grace Alff receiving the selection.

Behind Treynor, Tri-Center earned five selections – Brooke Daughenbaugh and Abby Schuett, first team; Rachel Hundtofte, Preslie Arbaugh and Cassidy Cunningham, second team. The Trojans were led by Cunningham with 13 goals and five assists, while Arbaugh made 166 saves in goal.

Grace Porter and Ella Langer (first team) and Halle Goodman (second) represented AHSTW.

Missouri Valley had one first-teamer – Devon Koyle – and two on the second team – Brooklyn Lange and Alexis Hernandez – while the teams were rounded out by Logan-Magnolia’s Jada Cohn and McKenna Witte (first) and Brooklyn Lally (second).