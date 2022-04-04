PREP SOCCER: Eagles fly against Missouri Valley

Both the boys and girls Underwood soccer teams earned 10-0 victories at Missouri Valley on Monday.

The girls scored nine goals in the first half before winning via mercy rule with a goal in the second half.

The boys also won 10.

Stats weren't immediately available Monday night.

"The guys played really well tonight," Underwood boys head coach Eric Rodgers said. "They moved the ball well, possessed as a team and got everyone involved. It was a real team win."

The girls are now 1-1-1 on the season, and the boys are 2-0.

The girls are in action next at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Thomas Jefferson, and the boys play next at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at home against St. Albert.