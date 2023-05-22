Class 1A No. 12 Underwood defeated fellow Western Iowa Conference for Tri-Center for the second time this season, this time in the Class 1A Region 8 semifinal 4-1 in Treynor.

The Eagles struck first early on, in the first half as Kaden Ogle broke the scoreless tie.

The Eagles lead increased to 2-0 after a pass beak to the keeper zipped by the keeper’s reach in the 48th minute. The shot was recorded as an own goal.

The Eagles later on expanded on their multi-goal lead as Carter Smith made it 3-0 midway through the second half after a 25-yard boot toward the goal.

The Trojans answered with a goal with nine minutes left in regulation to make things a bit more interesting, but Landon Morales-Foote scored about five minutes later to regain the three-goal lead and cap off the 4-1 win to clinch a spot in Wednesday’s sub-state final in Treynor at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center (8-8) 0 1 – 1

Underwood (12-4) 1 3 – 4