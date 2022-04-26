PREP SOCCER: Falcons, Vikings, Treynor pull out wins

St. Albert 3, Tri-Center 1

St. Albert senior Gavin Tarbox recorded a hat trick in a home win over Tri-Center on Monday.

He scored the first goal 13 minutes into the game before adding a second one three minutes later on a penalty kick. He stretched the lead in the second half to 3-0 with a goal in the 72nd minute before Tri-Center senior Ethan Flaharty scored in the 77th minute.

St. Albert junior John Helton and freshman Aaron Kiley each recorded an assist as did Tri-Center junior Ethan Schneckloth.

St. Albert senior goalkeeper Chase Morton recorded 10 saves and Tri-Center sophomore goalkeeper Hayden Benson finished with 13 saves.

The Falcons recorded 23 shots, 17 of which were on goal. The Trojans finished with 11 shots, five of which were on goal. St. Albert totaled six corner kicks.

St. Albert is now 3-3 on the season and Tri-Center falls to 2-6.

Tri-Center (2-6) 0 1 -- 1

St. Albert (3-3) 2 1 -- 3

AHSTW 7, Missouri Valley 1

AHSTW earned a home win over Missouri Valley on Monday, scoring two goals in the first half and adding five more in the second.

Missouri Valley's lone goal came in the second half.

AHSTW senior Hayden Fischer and freshman Ethan Holtz both recorded hat tricks and senior Ramon Ciurana scored the other goal.

Senior Raydden Grobe recorded an assist for the Vikings.

AHSTW finished with 21 shots, 12 of which were on goal.

Missouri Valley (0-8) 0 1 -- 1

AHSTW (5-2) 2 5 -- 7

Treynor 2, Conestoga 0

Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz and sophomore Ryder Davison found the back of the net in the first half of Monday's home win for Treynor.

Junior goalkeeper Sam Burmeister recorded eight saves to preserve the shutout.

Sophomore Andrew Kellar and junior Sam Burmeister both recorded an assist.

As a team, Treynor finished with 15 shots, 11 of which were on goal.

Conestoga (5-10) 0 0 -- 0

Treynor (9-1) 2 0 -- 2

Sioux City Heelan 11, Underwood 4

Underwood sophomore Kaden Ogle netted a hat trick in Monday's road game at Sioux City Heelan. But, it wasn't enough to overcome a Crusaders team that scored five goals in the first half and six in the second.

All four of Underwood's goals came in the second half, senior Evan Honaha scored the other goal.

Sophomore Dyson Rasmussen and sophomore Gus Bashore both recorded an assist.

Underwood senior goalkeeper Mason Ogle finished with 15 saves.

Underwood finished with 10 shots.

Underwood (5-3) 0 4 -- 4

Bishop Heelan (6-1) 5 6 -- 11

GIRLS

Missouri Valley 2, AHSTW 0

AHSTW junior goalkeeper Bella Canada recorded 12 saves, but the Vikings offense couldn't find the back of the net in a 2-0 home loss.

AHSTW finished with 17 shots, eight of which were on goal and took five corner kicks and attempted one penalty kick.

Missouri Valley scored one in the first half and one in the second half.

Missouri Valley (1-6) 1 1 -- 2

AHSTW (0-8) 0 0 -- 0