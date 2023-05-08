With the highest temperatures of the season thus far, the first half of Monday's match between St. Albert and Thomas Jefferson. In the second half, goals aplenty in a 3-2 Saintes win.

St. Albert head coach Chris Hughes thought the heat was a factor -- though opposing head coach Mark Royer thought his Yellow Jackets used it as an excuse -- along with a hangover from prom.

"I was really nervous how we would come back and react. Lots of credit to them," Hughes said. "We were very sluggish. We didn't look very good, and they were part of that. But fatigue was another big part of it. But you know, these girls here, they've grown up a lot over the year and they came through, battled back and won the game last 20 minutes."

The first half was a defensive struggle as neither team presented much of potent attack, but the goal that was scored was an example of a 12-year long partnership that transcends the soccer pitch. After a free kick taken early by Lily Krohn sailed well over the crossbar, St. Albert set up the free kick again, and Krohn connected with fellow junior Ella Klusman, who snuck a shot past TJ goalkeeper Camryn Hosick for her 23rd goal of the season.

"Lily and Ella, they have probably played together 12 years now," Hughes said. "That's all them. I mean, they look for each other, they do it in basketball, they do it in soccer, and I don't even know if they realize they're doing it. They just look for each other. And they've built a great trust in each other and they know what works. And so that play there, it was strictly, she saw Ella, she gave to Ella, knew Ella could take that girl and finished. I think it's all on them. Yeah, they're the smart ones here."

But the Yellow Jackets weren't going down with inflicting their own sting, scoring on an equalizer by Taelin Minor and go-ahead goal by Makenna Kramer with an elegant lofted shot into the back of the net. Both goals coming within two minutes, the Yellow Jackets had taken the lead.

"Goalie was playing way off her line, and we took advantage of it," Royer said. "We burned her both times because she was way off her line. She did a great job of getting to a lot of balls, eventually we popped it and we popped it again. And we had some chances that we just miss-hit, a little shorter, just a little wide or a little high. We had the chances, but she's an aggressive goalie so you gotta take advantage and we did, but not enough."

Some missed opportunities in the next ten minutes after the goals -- when Hughes said the Yellow Jackets outplayed them -- allowed the Saintes to remain just one goal behind.

In the 63rd minute, Aubree Brandau put home the equalizer, and after a Klusman shot ricocheted off the crossbar with five minutes to go, Krohn passed to Kirsten Piskorski, who slotted her shot home to give St. Albert the lead with just under four minutes to go.

"I think part of it is they were sitting there and I think in their eyes, they felt they should have been winning," Hughes said. "Couple of the players said some time in the last water break, Hey, there's nothing we're doing that's effective and we're not playing to our potential. And the girls started controlling things a little bit better last 20 minutes and had some nice opportunities and finished."

Thomas Jefferson (8-8) .. 0 2 -- 2

St. Albert (10-5) ........... 1 2 -- 3