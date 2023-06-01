With the recent conclusion of the soccer season, the Hawkeye 10 conference released their All-Conference teams, with plenty of area players featured.

Boys All-H10 teams

Five players stood out as unanimous selections, three from Glenwood and two from Lewis Central.

For the Rams, senior Caden Johnson was joined by juniors Cort Lovato, Jr. and Casey Godbout as unanimous selections, while Cameron King was also selected to the first team.

Johnson tallied 29 goals and 12 assists, while Lovato and King combined for 21 goals and 13 assists. Godbout, meanwhile, made 75 saves in net while being a steady presence in defense.

On the second team, Virginio Rangel Gonzales and Adam Severn represented the Rams, and Nolan Clark was an honorable mention.

Titans Brayden Shepard and Adriene Robles were unanimous selections as well, joined by Brandon Hoss and Boston Hensley on the first team.

Robles and Hoss held down the field in central defensive midfield – adding 17 goals and 25 assists combined – while Shepard put 26 goals into the back of the net and assisted 10 assists. Hensley added 14 assists and 12 goals.

On the second team, freshman Dan Overall and junior Dylan Voudry were selected, and Cooper Williams and Landon Duff were both honorable mentions.

Two Falcons represented St. Albert on the First Team – Gabriel Barajas and Kyle Irwin – and twin brothers David and John Helton made the Second Team. Garrett Tarbox was an honorable mention.

Girls All-H10 teams

From the girls Hawkeye 10 All-Conference teams, Nora Dougherty (Glenwood), Gracie Hays and Haylee Erickson (Lewis Central) and Sophie Sheffield (St. Albert) were all unanimous selections.

Joining Dougherty (38 goals, 13 assists) for the Rams on the H10 First Team were Molly Williams (11 goals, six assists) and Ava Scott (defender with five assists and one goal). From the second team, Alaina Meads, Jaylynn Floyd and McKenna Koehler (78 saves) represented the Rams, and Lydia Fuoss and Lydia Weber were honorable mentions.

From Lewis Central, Hays and Erickson – 46 goals and 30 assists combined – were joined by Reagan Lea and Tyler Tingley on the first team. Maya Humlicek, Isabel McNeal, Reese Ford and Makenzie Stephens made the second team, while Kayla Allen was an honorable selection.

The Saintes had Ella Klusman and Lily Krohn – 40 goals, 18 assists between them (33 goals by Klusman alone) – joined goalkeeper Sheffiedl – 165 saves – on the H10 First Team. Olivia Gardner and Kirsten Piskorski made the Second Team, while Katelyn Hendricks, Anna Helton and Paige Sundberg were honorable mentions.