PREP SOCCER: Jackets earn second win of season, area soccer wrap

BOYS

Thomas Jefferson 2, Carroll 1

Thomas Jefferson earned its second win of the season after defeating Carroll on the road in penalty kicks. The score was tied 1-1 after two overtimes.

Alejandro Martinez scored the lone goal for the Yellow Jackets in the first half.

Southeast Polk 10, Thomas Jefferson 0

Southeast Polk scored 10 goals in the first half and two in the second to seal the win in the championship game of the Carroll Tournament.

Lewis Central 2, Waukee 0

Colton Costello and Boston Hensley found the back of the net on Saturday in the Bondurant-Farrar Tournament.

The Titans led 1-0 after halftime and scored once in the second half.

Dylan Voudry and Brayden Shepard each dished out one assist.

Iowa City West 1, Lewis Central 0

Iowa City West improved to 13-2 with a win over L.C. in the Bondurant-Farrar tournament. The lone goal came in the first half.

Riverside 3, Panorama 2

Riverside's Rheyy Bentley scored a pair of goals and Braydon Hills added one in a win over Panorama on Saturday at the Creston Tournament.

Hill and Aydan Salais each finished with one assist.

Clarke 6, Riverside 0

Before defeating Panorama, Riverside lost its opening-round match at the Creston Invite.

GIRLS

Iowa City Regina 2, St. Albert 1

Paige Sundberg scored the lone goal for St. Albert on an assist from Olivia Gardner. All three goals were scored in the second half. This game was part of a tournament in Waverly.

Bondurant-Farrar 10, St. Albert 1

Ella Klusman scored the lone goal for St. Albert on an assist from Gardner.

The Saintes trailed 4-1 at halftime before Bondurant-Farrar scored six in the second half. This game was part of a tournament in Waverly.

Decorah 1, St. Albert 0

St. Albert held Decorah off the board in the first half but gave up a goal in the second, leading to the loss. This game was part of a tournament in Waverly.

Underwood 2, Glenwood 1

Underwood earned the hard-fought victory on the road on Saturday after Cassidy Cunningham and Tieler Hull found the back of the net in the first half. The win was part of the Glenwood Classic tournament.

Georgia Paulson and Kendra Kuck each recorded one assist.

Glenwood is now 8-3 on the season and Underwood is 8-2-1.

Underwood 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

The Eagles rolled past Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Friday during the Glenwood Classic.

Hull scored four more goals against SBL, Madison Ehrens added two, Georgia Paulson found the back of the net once, Avery Honan scored a goal, Lola Paulson contributed one and Macey Johnson tallied one.

Kendra Kuck led the Eagles with three assists, Haley Stangl dished out two, Hell added one, Georgia Paulson finished with one, Lola Paulson added one and Cunningham tallied one.

Treynor 3, Van Meter 2

Treynor led 2-1 at halftime of Saturday's home game and each team scored once in the second half.

Treynor's Clara Teigland scored two goals and Rachel Kinsella found the back of the net once.

Teigland and Peyton Scott both added one assist.

Andyn White finished with eight saves.