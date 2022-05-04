PREP SOCCER: Jackets, Lynx, Rams and Vikings earn wins

BOYS

Abraham Lincoln 7, LeMars 1

Abraham Lincoln boys soccer won a home game on Tuesday after freshman Jonathan Amador netted a pair of goals and senior Makosa Jones, sophomore Marcos Contreras, junior Brian Ledesma, freshman Javier Rivera and senior Carlos Macias all scored one.

Jones, sophomore Logan Vargan, junior Brian Ledesma, freshman Kiel Sanchez and Amador all dished out one assist.

Sophomore goalkeeper Carlos Andrade recorded one save.

LeMars (2-9) 1 0 -- 1

Abraham Lincoln (3-9) 4 3 -- 7

Sioux City East 7, Thomas Jefferson 0

Thomas Jefferson dropped a road game on Tuesday after the Black Raiders scored two in the first half and five in the second.

Sioux City East finished with 18 shots, 11 of which were on goal.

Thomas Jefferson (1-7) 0 0 -- 0

Sioux City East (8-3) 2 5 -- 7

Glenwood 4, Creston 0

Glenwood netted all four of its goals in the first half to win at home over Creston on Tuesday.

Junior Caden Johnson scored a pair of goals, sophomore Cort Lovato added one and sophomore Nolan Clark tallied one.

Johnson and Clark also dished out one assist each.

Sophomore goalkeeper Casey Godbout recorded three saves.

Creston (3-6) 0 0 -- 0

Glenwood (10-2) 4 0 -- 4

AHSTW 7, Atlantic 1

AHSTW held a five-goal lead at the half and outscored Atlantic 2-1 in the second half on the road on Tuesday.

Senior Raydden Grobe netted a hat trick, senior Ramon Ciurana scored two, freshman Kayden Baxter added one and junior Brayden Lund tallied one.

Freshman Ethan Holtz dished out two assists, Ciurana dished out one and senior Jace Peterson added one assist.

AHSTW (8-2) 5 2 -- 7

Atlantic (1-10) 0 1 -- 1

GIRLS

Thomas Jefferson 1, Sioux City East 0

Thomas Jefferson freshman goalkeeper recorded 15 saves to keep Sioux City East off the scoreboard and freshman Kaylee Driggers buried a shot into the back of the net in the second half to claim a win in Tuesday's home win.

Sophomore Grace Strong recorded the lone assist.

As a team, Thomas Jefferson totaled 11 shots, three of which were on goal.

Sioux City East (5-2) 0 0 -- 0

Thomas Jefferson (6-5) 0 1 -- 1

Abraham Lincoln 11, LeMars 1

Abraham Lincoln senior Hannah Schimmer scored three goals, junior Piper McGuire scored two, sophomore Liberty Bates found the back of the net twice, senior Abby Evers added two goals and junior Jazmin Martinez Rangel added a goal in a road win for A.L.

The Lynx led 10-1 at halftime before scoring the final goal in the second half.

Schimmer dished out two assists, Bates recorded two, McGuire tallied one and Evers totaled one.

Sophomore goalkeeper Savanna Vanderwerf recorded four saves.

Abraham Lincoln (10-3) 10 1 -- 11

LeMars (4-4) 1 0 -- 1

Atlantic 10, AHSTW 0

Atlantic scored seven goals in the first half and added three in the second to win Tuesday's home game.

AHSTW (0-11) 0 0 -- 0

Atlantic (6-4) 7 3 -- 10