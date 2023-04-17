NEOLA, Ia. — Caden Johnson leads the charge for 2A No. 7 Glenwood, but the rest of the Rams deserve their plaudits after their latest win, 8-0 at 1A No. 18 Tri-Center on Monday.

Senior Johnson displayed his unselfish attitude early with a layoff to junior Cameron King. 1-on-1 with Tri-Center freshman keeper Brody Weidner, Johnson sent a short pass to King, who has held his own this season (8 goals, 2 assists) and finished the tap-in neatly into the back of the net inside the first five minutes.

“I like to think of myself as a playmaker,” Johnson said. “Whatever can happen can happen. I got good teammates, they can finish, you’ve seen that on the stat sheet (and) just in games in general. Anybody can score and they’re always in the right place. I got a lot of good teammates up top and even in the backline. They put me through, I put them through, and we finish as much as we can.”

From King’s perspective, Johnson “makes things a lot better” and helps his play.

“He played some great balls, I played him some great balls. He’s a really great player. The wingers are great, Caden, he’s just crazy. I couldn’t imagine where we’d be without him.”

One of the team captains for head coach Cort Lovato, Sr., Johnson has taken the burden of the team on his shoulders.

“He shared that with a couple of seniors, (Jayme) Fritts and (Jacob) Slaughter and Jade (Nanfito). This year he’s taking a lot of it on himself and getting everyone involved and being more able to play other guys into scoring opportunities or when the time comes, if he sees his opening, he’ll take it and be clinical in the finish.”

Three minutes after the opening assist to King, Johnson evidenced his clinical finishing by cutting through the Trojans defense and neatly passing a shot into the bottom right corner of the net.

Riley McEwen got in on the action in the 20th minute as Cort Lovato, Jr., delivered a perfect cross into the box, which was fired by McEwen into the back of the net.

Nolan Clark had a pinpoint long-range shot saved by Tri-Center freshman goalkeeper Brody Weidner – one of the challenges Trojans head coach Kelly Daughenbaugh said they experienced with starter Hayden Benson out – but Johnson was there for the rebound for a tap-in goal to give Glenwood a 4-0 lead at the break.

“In those tap-ins, a lot of it starts with our backline maybe winning the ball, finding our midfield, getting the ball from side to side, and then making the defense shift and that’s where we happen,” Lovato Sr. said.

Although both the Rams head coach and leading scorer weren’t happy with the initial start – Johnson referencing a slow start and Lovato Sr. “things to work on,” including some frustration – Glenwood was quickly ahead by using what Johnson simply called an aggressive attacking mindset.

“I think that goes for the rest of our attackers as well. I think that mindset is just, ‘(we) got to put the ball in the back of the net at whatever cost.’ And if it’s not me, it’s somebody else, (I’m) trying to set up my teammate, trying to allow them to score. Yeah, that mindset goes a long way.”

That interplay and passing is what made playing against the Rams so difficult for Daughenbaugh’s perspective.

“They pass the ball extremely well, right? I mean, they are making runs that are doing exactly what you need to do to get through defense. And they did it all game. Right? So it’s hard when you don’t play that level of competition all the time to prepare for that, and they did a really nice job.”

Daughenbaugh added that watching film will make it “easy to see” what improvements need to be made, allowing the Tri-Center head coach to provide evidence for in-game corrections.

Moving forward, Monday night’s defeat was “a little different” than what the Trojans 4-3 start has shown, but Daughenbaugh said missing a starting center back along with a starting goalkeeper added to the challenge.

“Our defense has been pretty, pretty good. I mean, we had six games and three shoot outs. So you don’t get that away if you don’t have a good defense.”

The Rams defense executed with communication that was picked up, led by Casey Godbout in goal, who fully extended to make a couple of saves in the final five minutes to maintain a clean sheet.

“Casey started talking a lot because we had two new starters in the backline tonight. (Blake) Sneed is out sick, and (Jack) McMullen is out sick. So Aaron Christian and Landon McGoldrick stepped up, however, they haven’t been working with that unit as a whole. So Casey had to really be verbal tonight and make sure those guys were one unit, not four individuals.”

Settling the nerves, coordination and increasingly confident passing led the way for the Rams.

“Never want to give up a clean sheet in the last five minutes of the match when you’re up by eight.”

For Glenwood, the goals are game-by-game, but to see experience pay off with incremental growth to get back to a district final, where they lost 2-0 to eventual 2A state champion Lewis Central last year.

“We know if we hit those goals, we’ll be successful, and if we’re successful in those match goals, then we’re gonna be successful going forward through the season.”

In the second half, Johnson added two more goals to finish with four, King added another, and Andrew Abler rounded out the scoring as the Rams cruised.

Glenwood next plays at Sioux City North on Thursday at 7 p.m., while Tri-Center has a quick turnaround at home against AHSTW tomorrow at 6:30 p.m.