Class 1A No. 3 Treynor and Abraham Lincoln squared off in a non-conference showdown in Treynor on Friday evening, where the only goal wasn’t scored until 13 seconds remained.

Coming in the Lynx knew Treynor was going to be a challenge and this game was nothing short of a big-time challenge.

“We knew it wasn’t going to be easy, Treynor is a great, great team,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “They’re a well-oiled machine and Jason has them humming, and they’re going to be a tough out for the rest of the year for anyone.

Though both teams created opportunities and split the time of possession nearly equally, neither team was able to find the back of the net.

More of the same occurred in the second half until the final minute and half of regulation. A penalty was called in the box thus setting up a penalty shot for Sam Burmeister and the Cardinals. However, goalkeeper Carlos Andrade dove to his right and made the save.

Having played against Burmeister before, Andrade had a hunch about what direction Burmeister would shoot.

“I knew I had to step up and just find a way to save it,” Andrade said. “I know Sam and last year we went to a PK shoot out with them and he shot the same direction last time, but barely beat me. Good shooters don’t change their habits so I knew what way he was going, I trusted my gut, and made the save.”

“I think the officials made that one off themselves, which isn’t what you want to see in any game, you want the kids to be able to shine,” Parkhill said. “Whenever we get in that spot, Carlos is going to come up huge with the save or give us an opportunity.”

After a game-saving save, the Lynx pushed the ball downfield into the attacking zone and with 13 seconds left, another penalty was called in the box, giving the Lynx their chance at a PK. Taking the shot was sophomore Konnor Parrot.

Parrot kicked and scored on the PK to clinch the gritty win for the Lynx in Treynor.

“I don’t score many goals, but my time came, and I stayed calm and collected,” Parrot said. “I knew where I was going and it was just a matter of executing. There’s a lot of nerves with that kind of shot, but I knew what I had to do so I just went out and did it.”

With the win the Lynx have now won four consecutive games and like their momentum with six games left in the regular season.

“Treynor’s physicality was good for us, ” Parkhill said. “We’re going to face a lot of teams like them as we go on, but I still think we have yet to play a full good 80 minutes. We’re still grinding out wins which is good, and I’m very proud of the guys for that. Four in a row is good but we have another big one against Harlan now.”

The Lynx will play at Class 2A No. 7 Harlan on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Treynor will look to bounce back on Saturday at Van Meter at 10:30 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln (7-4) 0 1 – 1

Treynor (7-4) 0 0 – 0