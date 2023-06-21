The combination of Liberty Bates and Jazmin Martinez Rangel was the most dangerous pairing in the Missouri River Conference, leading to the two winning All-City Girls Soccer co-Players of the Year in Council Bluffs.

When trying to decide between the two, it would be impossible to distinguish who deserved to stand alone as player of the year.

Sure, Bates set the Abraham Lincoln record for goals in a career with a few games to spare in her junior year. The University of Northern Iowa commit also finished tied for third in the conference with 27 goals this season and led the way with 67 points (13 assists, two points for every goal).

But those goals simply would not have happened without Martinez Rangel. The Lynx midfielder, committed to Rockhurst University, led the conference with 16 assists and added 10 goals.

“Jaz was our leader on and off the field this season,” AL head coach Robbie Miller said. “Her work ethic and commitment are par excellence of what Lynx culture is all about.”

The Lynx asked Martinez to step into a more offensive role from the midfield, leading the team with four goals and three assists in City games.

“On the field she ran our transition offense and led our team with 1v1 wins,” Miller said. “She created many scoring opportunities for others by beating and pulling in defenders. When she took her shot she scored often.”

The senior also emerged in a strong leadership role as the Lynx reached the 3A Region 2 Championship, where they fell to Valley.

“When you are a leader, it’s so much more than just telling people what to do,” Martinez said.

“You really have to build that trust between you and your players from sensors when you start on the team.”

For Martinez, without a freshman season she was still able to begin easing into that role as a sophomore. From there, she built up that trust by proving herself and it took the Lynx to great lengths.

“You start building that connection from your first moments on the team, and I think I have built up through showing up to every single open gym, every single practice. And then just being there and working hard because sometimes you can be there but you're not actually working. But I think it's important that you are working hard and you're committed to the team and then from there you earn respect and that respect takes you far.”

Going far, the Lynx earned a spot in the 2022 3A State Championship Game, a moment that stood out for Martinez even in a 2-0 defeat to Ankeny Centennial.

“That game didn't really go in our favor, but you learn a lot from the stuff that you fail at, and I think where you make your failures is where you see what you need to work on,” she said. “I remember that season specifically, I would go back and watch every single game and I would watch to make sure leading up to the state championship to see where my faults were, where I could probably change something up in the midfield. I just remember doing a lot of self reflection and I think that is also very important.”

The reflection from the outside focuses on her tireless work ethic and love for the game.

“Jazmin loves the game so much and tirelessly works to improve her game,” Miller wrote. “Each year she has come back stronger, faster, and better on the ball. To me she represents everything Council Bluffs is.

“She’s often overlooked but always brings her best with tenaciousness. She is built up and made stronger by her family and friends. Nothing has been given to her, she has earned and worked for everything she has and is. She is the city of Council Bluffs.”

Hearing those comments from her head coach, Martinez expressed gratitude and added that she has also been a part of the community.

“I think just being a part of the community and being a person, playing not just for yourself, (but) for the people around you,” Martinez said.

Growing up in Council Bluffs, Martinez played club soccer in the rec leagues and then in club, which opened “all the doors.” Throughout that journey, she was often joined by Bates, which aided their connection at AL.

“We knew how we played when we got to high school, and so it is great that we got to build off of that connection and I think it is very evident when you’re watching us play that we played together and we know how (and) what each other thinks,” the graduating senior said. “And that is a big thing to have when you’re playing against tough teams and when you are looking for a great season.”

Ahead of her move to Rockhurst University in Kansas City, Martinez added that she is “so excited” to play there and aspires to be a key player on a “well-established” Hawks roster.

Bates, meanwhile, has another year left but is already the most prolific goal scorer in AL history.

“Making that record was a huge deal,” Bates said. “I mean, I've had records in the past but that one was definitely my ultimate goal. I wanted to be on the record board for sure, but it meant a lot to me because it means a lot to people in my school and for my teammates, and just showing off how successful we have been as a team and that we were able to make that many goals in general. And I was honored to be able to do that for my team. And it's definitely allowed me to want to strive to do even more in the future.”

“Liberty was the best soccer player in the city this year,” Miller added. “She’s a matchup problem for every team because of her speed, physicality, and high soccer IQ. She doesn’t just score either, her vision for finding the assist is second to none.”

Miller continued to say that Bates’ speed, strength, and understanding of the game are at “such a high level,” and she creates opportunities for herself and others.

“With a player that is so good at scoring goals, Liberty’s best offensive attribute may be her vision and creative touch passes that find open runners and fakes out defenders. Liberty works incredibly hard all the time and pushes her teammates to be better too. Her communication skills are top notch and she’s like having a coach directly on the field.”

For the UNI commit herself, anticipating runs, dragging the defense away and being able to put teammates in position to score was a major strength before she became lethal in front of net this year.

“Yes, I want to score goals, don't get me wrong, but I care to win so much more. So I just would like to get opportunities, whoever has the best opportunity score because overall I just want to win.”

Slide passes and “cheeky little touches” are also areas that Bates’ expertise helped in putting 27 goals into the back of the net.

From her three years at AL so far, Bates said the cohesion of the team and the “best friends that I’ve ever had” – like Jazmin, Piper McGuire, Paige Bracker and Hanna Schimmer – are her fondest memories so far.

“Being able to go to that state championship, it really brought us all together. Us all knowing each other and learning to have a great time on and off the field. Our chemistry has just been amazing. And being able to make those friends when on the field has been absolutely amazing.”

Like Martinez, Bates’ soccer journey began in rec leagues as early as three years old, and coaches and family – playing in the backyard with her dad and watching her older sister, Lexie, play – drove her to where she is now. And now, she is honored to be part of the Council Bluffs community and anticipates adding to the Lynx legacy built up in recent years with the move to UNI next year with thrill.

“AL has helped my love for soccer. I mean, high school is definitely different than club, but it's been an honor to be part of my community and AL soccer has helped me to grow as a player and it's grown me as a striker specifically for sure. And I look forward to keeping that my senior year and even dragging that on to Northern Iowa. I'm just absolutely thrilled for the future that they've helped me to accomplish.”