The Abraham Lincoln boys soccer team earned their first win of the season after defeating Lewis Central for the first time since April 2019 at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

The Lynx limited the Titans to just three shots on goal as they won a low-scoring defensive-centric game 1-0.

“When it’s a city game it’s always a huge win,” Lynx coach Jamison Parkhill said. “We haven’t beaten them in a while, but I’m so proud of these guys. We were very solid defensively and that’s the main tribute to this win. I would have liked to put ore in the back of the net, but I’m okay with just coming out with the win.”

After falling 6-1 to Bishop Heelan in their season opener on Tuesday. Parkhill was hoping to see an improved defensive performance and was pleased with what he saw.

“My biggest thing today was seeing how we’d respond to our loss on Tuesday, a 6-1 drumming. Heelan is a really good team, but we did not play well defensively at all. So yesterday we made sure we locked things down and these guys took to the challenge very well. This is a very good first win and hopefully it will translate to the rest of the season.”

The two teams went through the first 20 minutes with no score, though the Lynx held the majority of the possession time in this time frame.

The Titans started evening out the time of possession until sophomore Javier Rivera broke the scoreless tie with a 35th minute goal to put the Lynx up 1-0 which would stand to be the halftime score.

“It felt a little surreal,” Rivera said. “I saw the ball, second nature kicked in and I shot it towards the goal, placed it right where I wanted it and it went in.”

In the second half, the Titans working against the wind got a couple of early looks but were turned away both times. The defense didn’t give anything easy to the Titans which made Lynx goalkeeper Carlos Andrade’s job easier between the pipes

“The defense did a really good job and really kept the goal safe all game,” Andrade said. “To only give them three shots all game, it’s really nice to limit the pressure.

“We came out very flat-footed on Tuesday. We knew we needed to come out with more intensity and when play like this, I think we can win any game.”

For the Titans, this loss eliminates one of their season goal, which was to sweep through another city title. Titan’s coach James Driver reminded everyone the main goal doesn’t change, but there’s still some lessons to be learned from this defeat.

“They wanted it more than we did,” Driver said. “Pretty much the whole game except the final 10 minute when they went to turn it on, and at that point it was too late. My hat is off to AL, they came out ready to go and took it to us in the first half, scored a goal on us, and we were kind of lucy to get out of here at 1-0. They just outplayed us, simply put.

“This game shows that we can’t come out to slow starts. We have to come out ready to rock right from the start of the whistle. But this is only one game, it doesn’t define our season. We are young, it’s a learning experience and we will bounce back. Of course one of our short term goals was to defend our city crown, which is unobtainable now, but I told the guys to move forward and now focus on the conference which is another short-term goal and our long-term goals remain the same. We want to work to peak at the right time, make a run at substrate, and get ourselves into the state tournament.”

The Titans will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they host Denison-Schleswig at 7 p.m. and the Lynx will look to keep their momentum rolling at the Urbandale Invitational on Saturday. The Lynx’s first game on Saturday is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. against Indianola.

Lewis Central (1-2) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (1-1) 1 0 – 1