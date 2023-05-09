Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson celebrated girls senior night on Tuesday, while Glenwood and St. Albert also recorded wins.

Abraham Lincoln 10, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 0

Senior night was truly a celebration for the Lynx, as they cruised to a mercy-rule win.

Trista Baker, Megan Elam, Kenzie Kvammen, Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Piper McGuire and Haylie Stanton were honored as Ali Smith accomplished a hat trick -- finished with four goals -- and both Liberty Bates and Alli Baumbach recorded a brace. Martinez Rangel also scored.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-10) .. 0 0 -- 0

Abraham Lincoln (11-5) ........ 4 6 -- 10

Thomas Jefferson 3, Sioux City West 2

The Yellow Jackets responded from a difficult defeat to St. Albert on Monday with a heart-racing win over the Wolverines on Tuesday.

TJ erased a 1-0 halftime deficit as Makena Kramer recorded a brace to follow an excellent goal against the Saintes. Grace Strong provided a pair of assists, and Kaylee Driggers rounded out the Jackets scoring as the regular season nears its end.

11 seniors celebrated their senior night with a win.

Sioux City West (5-8) .... 1 1 -- 2

Thomas Jefferson (9-8) .. 0 3 -- 3

Glenwood 3, Denison-Schleswig 0

The Rams ran ahead of the Monarchs with three goals in the first half to cruise to their tenth win of the season.

Nora Dougherty scored all three, with assists provided on two by Molly Williams and Alaina Meads.

Glenwood (10-5) ............. 3 0 -- 3

Denison-Schleswig (7-7) .. 0 0 -- 0

St. Albert 5, Logan-Magnolia 1

The Saintes soared to a 3-1 lead in the first half, and junior Ella Klusman finished the match with four goals to add to her season tally that now reads 27.

Lili Denton transferred her success this season on the track onto the field as she scored also, while Lily Krohn provided a pair of assists.

Logan-Magnolia (7-9) .. 1 0 -- 1

St. Albert (11-5) ......... 3 2 -- 5

Tri-Center 3 Panorama 2

The Trojans were led by goals from Angel Armstrong, Brooke Daughenbaugh and Cassidy Cunningham, who added an assist along with Lucy Elsener.

West Central Valley 1 (4), Treynor 1 (2)

The Cardinals also honored their seniors in a tough defeat via penalty shootout. After falling behind to the Wildcats early, a flock of Cardinals descended on a corner kick, and the ball found the back of the net to tie the game at the break.

The next 60 minutes were scoreless before the Wildcats edged the shootout 4-2.

West Central Valley (10-5) .. 1 0 0 0 4 -- 1 (4)

Treynor (5-8) .................... 1 0 0 0 2 -- 1 (2)

Boys

Treynor 6, West Central Valley 0

Sam Burmeister added to his 20-goal season with four more as the Cardinals earned a big win over the Wildcats on senior night.

Tyler Reelfs and Danny Kinsella both provided a pair of assists, while Miles Nichols and Brock Poland also got their names on the score sheet.

The Cardinals wrap up the regular season at home against St. Albert on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

West Central Valley (11-5) .. 0 0 -- 0

Treynor (11-5) .................. 3 3 -- 6

St. Albert 9, Logan-Magnolia 0

The Falcons cruised to a dominant win over the winless Panthers. John Helton scored a hat trick while Kyle Irwin added a brace.

Lo-Ma (0-13) ...... 0 0 -- 0

St. Albert (10-7) .. 3 6 -- 9

Sioux City West 6, Thomas Jefferson 0

The Yellow Jackets fell to the Wolverines for their third-straight defeat.

Thomas Jefferson (2-12) 0 0 -- 0

Sioux City West (6-6) 4 2 -- 6