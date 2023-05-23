Class 3A No. 13 Abraham Lincoln scored three early goals to take command and defeat Des Moines Roosevelt 6-1 in Tuesday’s Class 3A Region 2 semifinal.

“We talked about coming in and playing fast and we did to start the game,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “We slowed down after we got those first three, then talked about it again at halftime, because when we play fast we score and then we got a bunch of them again in the second half. Those adjustments we made helped and we pulled away.”

The Lynx wasted little time as Allison Smith put away a chip shot just two minutes into the game to give the Lynx the lead and less than five minutes later, Aubrey McCumber scored to make it 2-0.

The Lynx weren’t done yet though as Piper McGuire, in her first game back from an ACL injury, made it 3-0 after sneaking one past the keeper in the 18th minute. After missing the majority of the season getting one in the net in the postseason felt like a weight lifted off her shoulders.

“It felt amazing to get one tonight,” McGuire said. “Just getting to sub in and play and hearing all my family and friends support me felt awesome. They know what I’ve been through to get back on the field, and it felt amazing just to be back, let alone score a goal.”

“It got a little dusty out here when she scored,” Miller said. “Piper has worked so hard to get back on the field, she was kind of hoping to be back mid-May, and then things got pushed back. But we got good news that she could play the day before this game and she was ready to go when she had her moment tonight.”

The Roughriders got one back in the 27th minute to make it 3-1 at the break.

The Roughriders made it rough on the Lynx offense until the 60th minute when Liberty Bates scored her first goal of the game.

Getting this goal not only reestablished the three-goal lead but also gave Bates the school record for most goals in a Lynx career.

“The feeling was exhilarating,” Bates said. “I really wanted to get it tonight at home, I figured as long as we played our game we’d have another coming up, but I really wanted to get it done today and I’m glad I did.”

“She exemplifies everything this program is about,” Miller said. “She’s been very dedicated to the game and her craft. She’s earned this. She earned every goal she’s ever scored.”

Two minutes later an own goal, last touched by McCumber put the Lynx up 5-1, then Bates netted her second goal in the 64th minute to cap off the scoring and clinch a spot in Thursday's regional final.

The Lynx will advance to Thursday’s regional final where they will meet Class 3A No. 4 Valley (13-3). The Lynx know taking on the Tigers on their field will be tough, but they are ready to bring the heat once again and give it their all in an attempt to return to Cownie Park.

“They’re a really tough team and we can’t make mistakes with them,” Bates said. “They’re super talented and we really have to bring our “A-game” Thursday. We’re going to bring our best game to them on Thursday and we’ll be ready to bring it.

“We’re ready to play,” McGuire added. “We respect them, they’re an amazing team, but we’re confident, we’re ready and I’m confident we can beat them.”

“The pressure is all on them,” Miller said. “We’re going to give them our best shot, and hopefully things go our way. We going to go at them hard, we’ll be ready and they’ll be ready, and we’re going to enjoy it, we’re going to bring the heat.”

The Lynx and Tigers will meet in West Des Moines at Valley Stadium on Thursday at 5 p.m.

Des Moines Roosevelt (7-7) 1 0 – 1

Abraham Lincoln (13-5) 3 3 – 6