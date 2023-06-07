The Iowa High School Soccer Coaches Association released their 2023 All-State teams on Wednesday, with several area players honored.
1A Girls
First Team
Ella Klusman, junior, St. Albert
Abby Schuett, senior, Tri-Center
Second Team
Avery Honan, sophomore, St. Albert
Lily Krohn, junior, St. Albert
Georgia Paulson, junior, Underwood
Lola Paulson, sophomore, Underwood
Sophie Sheffield, junior, St. Albert
1A Boys
First Team
People are also reading…
Sam Burmeister, senior, Treynor
Ryder Davidson, junior, Treynor
Graham Jensen, junior, Underwood
Danny Kinsella, junior, Treynor
Kaden Ogle, junior, Underwood
Second Team
Kyle Irwin, freshman, St. Albert
Dyson Rasmussen, junior, Underwood
Honorable Mention
Christian Dahir, senior, Tri-Center
2A Girls
First Team
Nora Dougherty, senior, Glenwood
Gracie Hays, senior, Lewis Central
Makena Kramer, sophomore, Thomas Jefferson
Second Team
Haylee Erickson, junior, Lewis Central
2A Boys
First Team
Caden Johnson, senior, Glenwood
Second Team
Casey Godbout, junior, Glenwood
Honorable mention
Cort Lovato, Jr., junior, Glenwood
3A Boys
First Team
Brayden Shepard, junior, Lewis Central
Second Team
Adriene Robles, senior, Lewis Central
Third Team
Boston Hensley, senior, Lewis Central
4A Boys
Second Team
Logan Vargas, junior, Abraham Lincoln
Honorable mention
Carlos Andrade, junior, Abraham Lincoln