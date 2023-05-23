Glenwood fought past Lewis Central in a tense, physical match that often favored the Titans but ended in a 1-0 win for the Rams on Tuesday to advance them to the 2A-7 regional final on Thursday.

In the first half, the Titans had more of possession and had a few solid shots on target. One was kept out of goal by an impressive diving save by Rams sophomore Audrey Nieman, who had another similar save in the second half. Along with Nieman, the Glenwood backline shut down the Titans when it mattered most.

"She did amazing for us. She stepped into the role after our starter got hurt, and she's been playing almost about the same number of minutes now as the original starter and she's been playing lights out which is great," Rams head coach Amy Benson said. "She definitely keeps them calm back there, she's got good hands. She saves great shots at her and she's just doing like I said a phenomenal job for us."

Level through the first ten minutes of the second half, the action favored the hosts, but Rams senior Nora Dougherty was able to get through the Lewis Central defense, turn, and send a cut back pass to Molly Williams in the middle of the field. From just inside the 18-yard box, the Glenwood senior hit a first-time shot on a low line into the bottom right corner of the net.

"Molly and Nora play really well off each other. They (Lewis Central) were kind of all over Nora tonight, so that she didn't get a lot of daylight to get a lot of shots off herself. However, she found just enough space to slot that ball to Molly and Molly was able to finish it, and that's what we work on a lot. So she did a great job."

In the remaining half hour of play, both teams dialed up the physicality, with fouls coming again and again as the Rams fought to maintain their advantage and the Titans aimed to equalize.

"It's a rivalry, and that's part of the sport, soccer is not a soft sport," Titans head coach Jesse Smith said. "And then they came out and they played physical today and to their credit, you know, it worked for him and it took us a little bit to adjust from it."

Benson, meanwhile, reminded her team to stay composed and play their style of soccer.

"Just play defensively, try to keep rejecting all that they got and we did a great job of doing that as well."

With just five minutes to play, sophomore Reagan Lea faced down an open net but put a little too much power on the shot and sent the ball sailing over the crossbar.

"I saw a unit on defense that they've put a lot of work into and they work well together," Smith said. "And then they do a good job of playing diagonal balls into space, and it really put our wingers in a tough spot because they had to make those those recovery runs... They came out here and I think they tried to set a tone and whether it was man marking Halee (Erickson) really trying to play nice and compact in that defensive third, it was a combination of things. But overall like I said credit to them. They're they're hard working group over there and yeah, they earned it tonight."

With the 1-0 win, the Rams advance to Thursday's 2A-7 regional final against ADM (away) on Thursday at 7 p.m. With a win, the Rams would reach their first state tournament in 12 years.

"It's definitely huge," Benson said. "We've been to regional finals before. We haven't been able to get through that pole in a long time. But we've been working really hard this year. We knew that this was the first person we had to get through. Now we got one more to get through."

The Titans' season, meanwhile, ends two steps short of last year's state quarterfinal appearance. The importance of seniors Kyleigh Hanna, Gracie Hays, Abby Hoss and Reese Ford -- all of whom were visibly emotional after the game -- can't be overstated for Smith.

"The seniors are fantastic. We couldn't ask for much more. I'll tell you what, from the senior group, they're great leaders, better people. They really do a good job of kind of helping bring all the girls together even when things aren't going right."

Moving forward, the culture set by the seniors will carry the Titans into next year.

The girls that are returning next year, they see that, they feel that, that's part of our culture, and we're going to try and build from this and hopefully this, you know, onto the next season kind of thing, but again, good job from Glenwood."

Glenwood (12-5) ....... 0 1 -- 1

Lewis Central (11-7) .. 0 0 -- 0