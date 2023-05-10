Glenwood clinched a share of the Hawkeye 10 boys soccer regular season title for the first time since 2016 with a 2-1 win over Denison-Schleswig on Wednesday.

The Rams share the conference title with the Monarchs and Lewis Central. Head coach Cort Lovato, Sr., who was on staff for the outright winners in 2014 and the last shared title two years later, doing it again feels awesome and accomplishes goal No. 1.

“For these guys, doing everything we asked them to do, putting in the time, hey, we got to plan like this, we got to do this. We got to play like this and they believed in Coach Johnson and myself and did exactly what we asked them to do. And this was the product of that. Still a long ways to go, but this this was goal number one, was to win the Hawkeye 10 or a share. Feels great.”

The Rams also recognized a small but vital senior class: Jack McMullen, Renner Bardsley and Caden Johnson.

The latter, Johnson, dished out a pair of assists as the hosts jumped ahead early. Both assists were almost identical, as the Iowa Western commit charged past Monarchs and sent a cut back pass through the defense. The first assist came to the feet of Cort Lovato, Jr., who fired a close range effort into the back of the net in the third minute, and the second to Cameron King, from a little further out eight minutes later.

“It started with coach, coach he saw on film, their wing backs get up kind of high,” Johnson said. “We can take advantage of that, get down the line. That’s what I did, beat the defender one-on-one and I knew the guys were going to be there.”

Although coach Lovato thought Cort Jr. could’ve scored another goal, the Rams were able to execute the game plan.

“The best part was is we were able to get by them and provide service right into the box.”

Up 2-0, Lovato thought the Rams got either “tired or complacent” and sat back, but were able to weather a couple of Monarchs chances, the biggest of which came from the penalty spot with three minutes left in the first half.

After a foul in the box, Richard Gonzalez stepped up to take the kick, but Glenwood junior Casey Godbout remained composed and comfortably dove to his right and caught a shot that lacked pace and precision.

“Casey is just a natural back there,” Lovato said. “His freshman year, he’s thrown in there and hadn’t played keeper for two years, hadn’t played club soccer for two years. So he’s able to do everything he does (and) get better on his own.”

For Lovato, few if any do it better than Godbout.

“I don’t think there’s been a keeper in our conference that I’ve seen in this area (that’s better).”

The Monarchs also had a pair of goals called back for offside, and the Rams weathered a strong second-half charge.

Jesse Velasquez scored with a leaping right-footed shot into the back of the net from a wide delivery, but the Rams were able to hold on for a 2-1 win to clinch a share of the Hawkeye 10 regular season championship.

“Coming into the season, we knew we had a chance,” Johnson said. “We saw a couple rankings projected us at five, (were a) little upset with that, had that saved for a long time. I think it fueled the fire and it just feels great to get it done.”

For Johnson, winning on senior night is “always good.”

“It’s always good to get a win then against a great team. I mean, we shared conference with them this year. Hats off, absolutely played great. It was just a fun game to play in. I mean, couldn’t have been a better outcome.”

The Rams close the regular season at home against Abraham Lincoln on Friday, a game which both Johnson and Lovato said can build momentum but will be a challenge.

“Every game has a meaning,” Johnson said. “It’s not a conference game, but it gives us a lot of momentum. So it’s gonna be a big one to get going into a tough postseason, we got Perry. Think we should have had a one seed, but we’ll move on from that. Do what we do, play our game and take care of what we can.”

“Friday is gonna be a really tough match,” Glenwood’s head coach added. “They are very disciplined and well organized team. Their coach (Jamison Parkhill) is very good. He has those guys playing very well.”

Denison (7-4) ...... 0 1 — 1

Glenwood (10-2) .. 2 0 — 2