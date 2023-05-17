The St. Albert Saintes in a Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinal, pulled away from Logan-Magnolia on Wednesday evening at Council Bluffs’ Recreational Fields.

After scoring quickly, the Saintes finished the second half with two quick goals in the final few minutes of the first half and then doubled their total in the second half for a 6-1 win.

“We controlled the ball really well we just couldn’t find the net,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “We had great possession, but our touch wasn’t great so we talked about that at halftime. But we did much much better in the second half, and we did that by spreading the field out and played the corner a bit more a saw if we could spread the field that way and the goals starting coming.”

The Saintes wasted little time as Lili Denton scored the first goal to make it 1-0, The score stood for a while, until the 37th minute Ella Klusman took advantage of a breakaway to put away her first goal of the game.

Klusman didn’t even have to wait for 30 seconds before she broke free again and scored her second of the game in the 38th minute to make it 3-0, and had the Saintes in the driver’s seat heading into halftime.

“Once we got going, things just become routine,” Klusman said. “We started to figure out their defense and thus put away more goals and things just went in our favor.

“I’m always looking to score, I get in my own head a bit when I don’t so once I get the first one get the flow and my teammates get going. It was a little rough in the first half, but once I got those two, we all stepped up and just kept our momentum rolling.”

Klusman would complete the hat trick with her third goal in the 45th minute. Just 61 seconds later Kirsten Piskorski booted in a goal about 20 yards out to make it 5-0.

The Panthers showed some life with a goal in the 50th minute, but the Saintes regained the five-goal lead when Klusman scored her fourth of the day in the 63rd minute. Finally, Olivia Gardner scored in the 78th minute to cap off the 7-1 win.

“We’ll have about half the team to practice due to state track, but we should still have a practice or two with everybody,” Hughes said. “We keep working, do the best we can with what we have and we’ll see where it takes us.”

The Saintes advance to the Region 5 semi-final where they will face the winner of Harlan and Treynor which was played later on Wednesday night. The semifinal game will be played on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Harlan.

Logan-Magnolia (7-12) 0 1 – 1

St. Albert (12-6) 3 4 – 7