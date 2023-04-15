The St. Albert Saintes soccer team picked up two solid wins on Saturday morning at the Border Battle Tournament at Gale Wickersham Stadium.

In game one, the Saintes defeated Bellevue East 1-0 as Ella Klusman found Lili Denton who booted the ball past the keeper for the game’s only goal. The Saintes turned around and played again that morning and dominated Omaha Northwest 9-0 to pick up two solid wins and improve their record to 3-4.

Despite playing short-handed, the Saintes felt good about picking up a couple of wins after losing some tough matches over the past couple of weeks.

“We struggled at times against Bellevue East and didn’t play to our potential, but after challenging the girls a bit they picked it up and we got one, and that was the one we needed,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “We had just 14 girls play against Northwest, and I’m really proud of everyone stepping in that game. We really moved the ball around well and got a couple of really good team wins here.”

Bellevue East (5-9) 0 0 – 0

St. Albert (2-4) 0 1 – 1

Omaha Northwest (1-9) 0 0 – 0

St. Albert (3-4) 5 4 – 9

Lynx split Saturday gamesAbraham Lincoln’s girls’ soccer team also played a pair of games at the Border Battle. The Lynx defeated one of Nebraska’s best in Elkhorn South 1-0 in the first game as Liberty Bates netted the game’s only goal.

The Lynx had little time to rest and celebrate though as they played Class 1A No. 4 Nevada soon after. The two teams scored a goal in each half and eventually had to settle this game in a shootout. Nevada topped the Lynx 4-2 in the shootout to earn the win.

Nearing the midway point of the season the Lynx have faced plenty of formidable competition, though they haven’t come out with the win as much as they would have liked to, Coach Robbie Miller likes what he’s seen from this team and says the best is yet to come for this team.

“It’s always disappointing when you lose in shootouts,” Lynx coach Robbie Miller said. “We had a very short rest period between games so I’m sure we had some very tired legs, but I was very proud of the effort in both games today.

“I think we’re figuring out who we are and we especially did a good job against Elkhorn South in owning the tempo against a really quality team. The second again I think came down to tired legs. On a fresh day, I think we dominate that game, but we know who we are and we’re going to keep moving forward.”

Elkhorn South (5-4) 0 0 – 0

Abraham Lincoln (4-3) 1 0 – 1

Nevada (5-1) 1 1 1 – 3

Abraham Lincoln (4-4) 1 1 0 – 2