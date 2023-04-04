Class 1A No. 14 Treynor hosted their first Western Iowa Conference game of the season as they had Tri-Center in town at the Treynor Athletic Complex.

It took overtime, but the Cardinals won a 3-2 thriller over the Trojans and improved to 2-0 in WIC play.

“Sometimes it’s messy, but we came out with the win,” first-year Cardinals coach Rachel Schott said. “Tri-Center played an excellent match with us and they have a lot of power up front and the outsides, but we have a strong keeper.

“Our team motto this year is ‘Start Now’. Going into overtime with the wind against us we knew there’s no other way to finish it than to get right to work and power through it.”

The Cardinals broke the scoreless tie in the 27th minute of the game when junior Jozie Lewis used the wind to her advantage and booted in a goal from about 25 yards out to take a 1-0 lead.

The Cardinals added to their lead with a 61st-minute goal from Gabrielle Blanchard against the wind and were sitting pretty midway through the second half.

The Cardinal defense made it difficult for the Trojans to get any offense going. Even against the wind, the Cardinals dominated the time of possession, but the Trojans responded with a 71st-minute goal from junior Cassidy Cunningham to make it 2-1 with just over nine minutes left to play, about four minutes later Cunningham found the back of the net again to tie the match at 2-2 with about four and a half minutes left to play.

These two would play up until the 86th minute when freshman Claire Schrage kicked in the game-winner off a pass from sophomore Morgan Brown.

“We know on those through balls we could capitalize on them,” Schrage said. “We have some good speed up front. We knew we could finish it, we just said let’s get this goal right away. We kept our composure, kept possession and Morgan gave me a great cross pass and I just finished it.”

The Trojans now fall to 3-2 after this close defeat. Despite being dominated in time of possession, the Trojans were able to find a way to net two late goals with the win to force overtime, and for that, Coach Jeff Lefeber is proud of this team’s fight.

“We just couldn’t get that one last goal that we needed,” Lefeber said. “I never really look at the time of possession, because unless you put the ball in the goal, time of possession doesn’t mean anything.

“This was a gut-check game and we ran that whole field and still had the energy to force overtime and for that, I’m really proud of them for being a younger team, but being ready to go. We got another big game on Thursday and we’ll see what we can do.”

The Trojan's next game will be against Class 2A No. 15 Atlantic on Thursday in Atlantic at 5:30 p.m. Treynor will play again on Monday at Class 1A No. 10 Underwood at 7 p.m.

Tri-Center (3-2) 0 2 0 – 2

Treynor (2-1) 1 1 1 – 3