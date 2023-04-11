In a game that featured two one-one teams looking to earn a key win, Glenwood utilized the wind in the second half to score five goals with the win in the second half.

Ram senior Nora Dougherty also scored a hat trick for the Rams to help lead a 6-0 win over St. Albert.

“We had our opportunities to pull away in the first half. We just couldn’t find a way through their keeper and I think going against the wind played a part in that,” Rams coach Amy Benson said. “Once we played with the wind, we started shooting further out to see what would happen and it worked well and it helped open up the field a bit more for us.”

While the Rams dominated most of the possession time, the Saintes did well to keep Glenwood out of the goal until the 28th minute where senior Nora Dougherty headed in a goal off a deflection from goalkeeper Sophie Sheffield.

In the second half, the Rams worked with the win and Dougherty netted another goal early in the second half, more specifically the 47th minute of the game

“In the first half I think we started a bit slow, going against the wind doesn’t help but we still had quite a few shots,” Dougherty said. “I think in the second half, once we got the wind, it felt like a second boost of energy after we regrouped at halftime.”

The floodgates began to open for the Rams, working with the wind, Molly Williams from the 20-yard line booted in Glenwood’s third goal in the 51st minute and Dougherty completed the hat trick with a third goal in the 54th minute to make it 4-0.

In the 67th minute freshman, Brielle Allmon booted in a deep shot from over 25 yards out to make it 5-0 and Jaylynn Floyd scored in the 77th minute to cap off the scoring for the game.

“We talked at halftime about some minor adjustments with our shooting,” Benson said. “A lot of our shots in the first half were near the keeper, so we focused on shooting away from her arm’s reach and booted some further out and put some shots over her head and we just played quicker and I think those adjustments helped a lot.”

For the Saintes, this marks their third consecutive defeat. The Saintes, battling some injuries and missing players to other activities, hopes to rebound this weekend as they compete in the Border Battle with games against Omaha Northwest at 8 a.m. and Bellevue East at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday.

“I thought we played very solid defensively in the first half,” Saintes coach Chris Hughes said. “With injuries, track and tennis also happening today we only came in with 14 girls, and most of them played 80 minutes.

“We played about 50-60 minutes of good soccer, so we still got some things to work on, but hopefully we can get some wins at the TJ tournament, get some girls back, and turn things around.”

Glenwood will play again on Saturday in the ADM Tournament with their first game against Class 2A No.6 Bondurant-Farrar at 10:45 a.m.

St. Albert (1-4) 0 0 – 0

Glenwood (2-3) 1 5 – 6