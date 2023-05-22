Lewis Central leading goal scorer Brayden Shepard tallied three more for a hat trick to boost the Titans past North Polk in the 3A-7 sub-state semifinal on Monday.

“Shep does everything,” Titans head coach James Driver said. “He’s great at finishing. He’s great at dribbling, his vision’s phenomenal. His IQ is extremely high. And he’s confident on the ball. He’s our leader, or one of our leaders of this program, and for him to get us a hat trick to lead the way for us into the sub-state final again, is great.”

The Titans junior opened the scoring in the ninth minute, running onto a long forward pass down the left flank, taking a touch to speed past the Comets defense, and sliding a shot into the back of the net.

But the visitors promptly answered less than a minute later on a shot by Malachi Blevins.

The next ten minutes were played evenly, with a slight edge to the hosts. In the 20th minute, the ball came to Brandon Hoss, who toe-poked the ball into the back of the net to reestablish the Titans’ advantage.

Keeping the momentum, Shepard sent a Comets defender to the turf with a cutback towards the middle of the field, and then unleashed a curling shot into the top right corner of the net.

After coming in as a transfer last year and trying to find his place on the team and build bonds with teammates, Shepard is confident and notices the bonds the Titans have now.

“You notice the bonds that were created. And I think being a junior and being in a leadership role, and having the underclassmen look up to me, and I remember being in that position. And it just means everything to be able to help carry them and give them that experience. So hopefully that they can develop as well.”

Holding onto a 3-1 lead, the Titans allowed the Comets to get a goal back when a loose ball in front of the net slipped out of the grasp of Kamdyn Cross and was put into the back of the net two minutes into the second half.

In their first game in 16 days, Driver thought the fitness levels weren’t quite there, but his team responded when the Comets sent pressure their way.

“We were kind of lackadaisical and lully [sic] a little bit. But for us to kind of respond the way that we did in terms of them scoring so quickly, proud to see my guys do that.”

But the Titans regained their two-goal cushion when Sam Adkins assisted Adriene Robles, who slid a shot into the bottom right corner with half an hour to play.

Shepard then finished off the hat trick with a shot across goal into the left side of the net to increase the Titans’ led to three. He thought the goals had mainly to do with movement up top.

“Driver writes it up like that. You know, you have me, Boston (Hensley) and Sam (Adkins) up top. We’re all shifting real fast like that. And it’s just, I was able to be in those positions to to be able to put those away.”

In putting away his opportunities in front of net, Shepard said those begin from the back.

“It’s definitely all helping with the backline, I think that’s a major part of it. You know, at practice, everything. It’s just straight, high intensity, we push each other too each day. I think that’s a big part of it. And as far as technical ability, you know, just playing soccer year round, and just always being on a ball even at home, I think that’s kind of what helps a lot too.”

The win sends the Titans back to the Sub-state final at Dallas Center-Grimes, one win from returning to the 3A state tournament to defend last year’s championship.

“It’ll take everything,” Shepard said. “We’re willing to leave it all on the field and have to crawl off if that’s what it takes.”

Driver added that winning will take grit.

“We got to play together. It’s gonna be hard. It’s gonna be tough. DCG, they’re number one seed in our sub-state and they were the No. 1 seed in the state at the time when the pairings came out. So, we know they’re gonna bring it, they’re gonna have home field advantage. So it’s going to be important for us to come there, be ready to go from the start of the whistle, and it’s going to be close. So we got to play tough.”

North Polk (8-7) ....... 1 1 — 2

Lewis Central (12-5) .. 3 2 — 5