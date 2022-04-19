PREP SOCCER: Titan boys, Rams, Eagles pick up wins

Boys

Lewis Central 3, Harlan 0

Lewis Central's defense didn't allow a single shot on goal in Monday's road game and limited the Cyclones to three total shots and one corner kick.

The offense scored one goal in the first half and added two more in the second half. The Titans recorded 15 shots, 10 of which were on goal. The win pushes the Titans' record to 5-2.

Junior Boston Hensley, senior Colton Costello and sophomore Dylan Voudry were the three goal scorers.

Hensely, Voudry and senior Jonathan Barradas all dished out an assist.

Lewis Central is in action next at 7 p.m. on Friday at Thomas Jefferson.

Glenwood 10, Atlantic 0

Glenwood scored five goals in the first half and five goals in the second half to secure the road win on Monday.

The rams totaled 44 shots, 29 of which were on goal.

Senior Jade Nanfito and junior Caden Johnson both recorded hat tricks with three goals apiece. Senior Jacob Slaughter, sophomore Cort Lovato, senior Collin Lincoln and senior Thomas Nieman score the other goals.

Slaughter and Nanfito tallied two assists each. Senior Jayme Fritts, Lovato, Johnson and sophomore Cameron King all dished out one assist.

Sophomore goalkeeper Casey Godbout finished with two saves.

Glenwood is now 6-1 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Sioux City North.

Girls

Glenwood 4, Thomas Jefferson 0

Glenwood opened the game, scoring three goals in the first half and added one in the second half to defeat Thomas Jefferson on the road on Monday.

The Rams finished with 18 shots, 11 of which were on goal.

Nora Dougherty scored all four goals for the Rams.

The first game in the ninth minute off an assist from Molly Williams, the second was in the 18th minute from about 25 yards out, the third was in the 31st minute off another assist from Williams and the final was in the 49th minute on an unassisted goal.

"We possessed the ball very well," Glenwood head coach Amy Benson said. "The girls played good defense. It was a great team win."

Glenwood is now 5-2 after the win and Thomas Jefferson drops to 4-2.

Glenwood will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Denison-Schleswig. Thomas Jefferson played Sergeant Bluff-Luton on Tuesday but the game ended after the print deadline.

Underwood 7, Tri-Center 1

Underwood scored five goals in the first half and added two in the second to pull off the road victory on Monday.

Tri-Center's lone goal came in the first half.

The Eagles got off 28 shots, 23 of which were on goal.

Sophomore Georgia Paulson led Underwood with four goals, freshman Tieler Hull added two and sophomore Raegan Ward added one.

Freshman Haley Stangl, Hull, Ward and Paulson all finished with an assist.

Senior goalkeeper Madison Ehrens tallied eight saves.

Underwood is now 3-2-1 on the season and Tri-Center falls to 3-4.

Tri-Center plays AHSTW at 5 p.m. on Tuesday on the road. Underwood is in action next at 5 p.m. on Thursday at home against Logan-Magnolia.