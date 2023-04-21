Though Titan Stadium still stands without power, Class 2A No. 8 Lewis Central hosted Class 2A No. 13 Glenwood for a key Hawkeye 10 conference game in Council Bluffs.

In just their second home game of the season, the Titans scored an early goal to take the lead then booted in three more in the second half to improve to 6-2 on the season.

“That’s a very well-coached Glenwood team, that has done a great job of finding their scorers,” Titans coach Jesse Smith said. “We did a great job of taking Nora (Dougherty) away by boxing her in a bit. She still got away a couple of times, but we were lucky to keep her out of the goal a couple of times.

“Our focus shifted in the second half to finding our feet with the wind. We felt if we could do that and play our style of game, we’d be able to possess the ball well and the midfield did a great job of making that happen. I can’t speak enough of how well they played today.”

Haylee Erikson broke the ice with a go in the 11th minute of the game for the only goal in the first half. However, defense dominated most of the first half as both teams moved the ball back and forth from midfield, but neither team mustered much more offense other than a pair of shots on goal each.

Gracie Hays netted the second goal off an assist from Erickson, early in the second half to make it 2-0.

The floodgates began to open as Erickson scored her second goal in the 56th minute to make it 3-0, then Hays powered through a crowd to make it 4-0 in the 61st minute with her second goal, to cap off the scoring.

“We played well as a team and made good combination passes,” Erickson said. “We found each other’s feet and placed the ball well on some over-the-top runs and especially in the second half it lead to some scores.”

“Coach really stressed the importance of passing to feet and getting the ball to each other’s feet,” Hays added. “I think we worked really well defensively and moving the ball up to the offense and it worked well for us to get some goals. ”

The Titans, after starting the season 0-2, have now won six straight. After playing some tough competition, LC is already starting to find its stride midway through the season.

“It’s never about how you start, it’s how you finish,” Smith said. “We took a couple of lumps at the beginning of the year, and we knew we could improve, and put ourselves in a good position to compete for the conference. It’s been a very good progression through the season.”

Lewis Central will play Creston on Tuesday for their next game at 5:45 p.m. Glenwood will also play on Tuesday, as they host Kuemper Catholic at 5:30 p.m.

Glenwood (3-5) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (6-2) 1 3 – 4