PREP SOCCER: Titans, Cards, Rams advance to finals, Falcons fall

Lewis Central, Treynor and Glenwood boys soccer are all one game away from going to the state tournament after winning substate semifinal games on Monday.

L.C. defeated Adel DeSoto Minburn 6-0 at home, Treynor defeated AHSTW 8-2 at home and Glenwood defeated Winterset 5-0 at home.

Not all teams had the same success. St. Albert boys soccer saw its season come to an end after falling to West Central Valley 3-0 on the road.

Lewis Central 6, ADM 0

The Titans kicked off their postseason journey with a bang, scoring a goal seven minutes in and never looking back. L.C. led 1-0 at halftime before adding five in the second half.

“I thought we played pretty well tonight honestly,” L.C. head coach James Driver said. “It’s all about just building from one game to the next and I feel like we’ve taken a step forward after each game these last few weeks of the season. I like the direction the team is moving in currently.”

Colton Costello beat three or four defenders down the field before finding Jonah Churchill for the first goal.

Three minutes into the second half the Titans struck again when Churchill found Brayden Sheppard in the box for the second goal.

Two minutes later Jonathan Barradas found Costello who was able to best the goalkeeper one on one to give L.C. a 3-0 lead.

Costello found Churchill again with just under 25 minutes left in the game. Churchill received the ball in the top of box before turning around and finning the bottom corner of the net.

Churchill completed the hat trick three minutes after scoring on a half valley.

Hensley scored the final goal after blasting one off the goalkeepers hands.

Driver also gave high praise to his defense.

“Our backline played extremely well tonight,” he said. “That includes our goalkeeper Will Devine, Dylan Voudry and Mikey Kern. I felt like they played extremely well tonight as well.”

Lewis Central will host Glenwood at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with a spot in the state tournament on the line.

“It’s like a second season for a lot of teams,” Driver said about the postseason. “It starts with a clean slate. Everyone knows it’s win or go home. They know the stakes are high. It feels good to get a quality win against a quality ADM team.”

Treynor 8, AHSTW 2

Treynor led 5-0 at halftime and never looked back in Monday’s home victory over AHSTW.

Treynor senior Thomas Schwartz and sophomore Danny Kinsella both led the Cardinals with three goals a piece and junior Sam Burmeister and sophomore Brock Poland added one each.

“Overall I thought we put together one of the best games we’ve played this year,” head coach Jason McIntosh said. “To be honest, I’ve been a little nervous about our mentality coming into some of these games where we think we’re going to win handily after beating them 9-1 a couple weeks ago.

“I feel we played a little soft against Tri-Center last week. I just asked the boys to come out and give it their all and the soccer would take care of the rest and I feel like we really did. We stepped it up physically and it showed. We pretty much handled that game from start to finish.”

Sophomore Andrew Keller and Kinsella both dished out two assists, Schwartz tallied one, Poland contributed one, senior Owen Mieska finished with one and sophomore Tyson McCain added one.

Treynor will host West Central Valley at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday with a spot at state on the line.

AHSTW ends the season with a 10-5 record after the loss.

“One thing about Avoca is those kids bring it,” McIntosh said. “Everytime we play them, they play hard and physical and aggressive. We need that, because we don’t see a lot of that in our regular conference schedule and throughout the season. It’s going to get tougher in every game from here on out.”

Treynor lost to West Central Valley 4-3 on May 13. The Cardinals led 3-1 with 20 minutes left during that game.

Glenwood 5, Winterset 0

Glenwood scored all five goals in the first half to start the postseason with a win.

No stats were available from the game.

Glenwood will travel to Lewis Central at 7 p.m. on Wednesday with a spot at the state tournament on the line.

West Central Valley 3, St. Albert 0

West Central Valley scored goals in the eighth, 11th and 25th minute and held the Falcons scoreless to end St. Albert’s season.

St. Albert ends the season with a 7-10 record.

No individual stats were available from the game.