Lewis Central needed to beat Class 2A No. 6 Glenwood to keep their hope for a share of the Hawkeye 10 title alive, and the Titans did their part as they won a late Thursday night thriller in Glenwood 2-1 after shootouts.

Through the first half, both teams exchanged multiple shots on goal, but none found the back of the net in what was a physical first half.

While the score stayed low, the emotion was high. With a yellow card distributed to both teams, both teams got 10 minutes to regroup and plan a move to take the game’s first goal.

Though the fans had to wait a while in the second half, Renner Bardsley scored in the 55th minute off a corner kick from Cort Lovato Jr. to put the Rams ahead at home. The Titans weren’t going down that easy though. Brayden Shepard in the 65th minute booted in a penalty shot to tie the game 1-1.

Caden Johnson seemingly scored the game-winner in the 88th minute, but was waived offside, so the teams went into overtime.

Both teams traded shots on goals in overtime, but despite multiple close calls, neither team could put the game away, after two 10-minute overtimes, it came clear the way way to decide this battle was in shootouts.

Both goalkeepers got a hand on each of the first shots, however, each shot still powered their way across the line The Titans scored then blocked a shot and Adriene Robles scored to take a 2-1 lead, but the Caden Johnson scored off keeper Kamden Cross was called off, so the Rams tied the game 2-2.

Cross blocked the next two shots while Boston Hensley scored and Sam Adkins put in the game-winner in the following round.

The Titans, after starting the season 1-4, have now won eight straight games, and with a Glenwood win over Denison-Schleswig on Tuesday, can have a share of the Hawkeye 10 Conference crown.

Lewis Central will look to continue their win streak as they play Iowa City West on Saturday in the Bluejay Varsity Invite in Bondurant at 9 a.m.

Lewis Central (9-4) 0 1 0 0 4 – 2

Glenwood (9-2) 0 1 0 0 2 – 1