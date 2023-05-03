Class 2A No. 7 Lewis Central earned their 10th win of the season after defeating in-city foe Thomas Jefferson at Gale Wickersham Stadium on Wednesday afternoon 3-1.

“These games are always a battle,” Titans coach Jesse Smith said. “Royer has a really good team here and they’ve had a good season. We knew they’d be ready to come out and play us hard, especially after a tough game the day before, and they played very well.

“In a game like this, it’s all about getting the ball first and winning those 50/50 balls, and then finding a way to do something positive once you win the ball. Our emphasis today was to win those 50/50 balls and playing to each other’s feet and making sure what we did with the ball had a purpose.”

The Titans put away the first goal of the game in the fifth minute as Maya Humlicek put the Titans ahead quickly. The Yellow Jacket defense stiffened up for the rest of the first half to keep the score at 1-0 despite each team trading occasional shots on goal.

“We knew they were going to come in and come after us and this was going to be a battle,” Stephens said. “We just focused on finding each other’s feet and as the game went on I think we did well at that.

“Coach really emphasized the 50/50 balls, it is always good for us to stop the ball before it gets in our backfield so that we can continue to play forward and create numbers for ourselves.”

The Yellow Jackets fought back and tied the game in the 48th minute as Makena Kramer booted in the equalizer. The tied score stood until the 60th minute when Gracie Hays scored on a penalty shot to regain the lead. Later, a Reese Ford goal put the game away in the 76th minute.

“I think getting the lead back with the penalty shot really helped get the momentum back with us,” Hays said. “It definitely brought up our spirits and I’m glad I was able to take with the team supporting me in that big of a moment.”

“Coach really talked about keeping our head up and keeping positive attitudes,” Humlicek added. “Even when we gave up the goal we didn’t lose our positive energy and just work getting it back and we eventually did.”

With just four games left in the regular season, the Titans have won 10 of their last 11 games. However, LC still has plenty of tests ahead such as a city crown-deciding game against Abraham Lincoln on Friday at Titan Stadium and then a road trip to Harlan and Norwalk next week to cap off the regular season.

Though some challenges remain, the Titans love how this team is shaping up.

“We’re always thinking about what we can do to get better each week,” Smith said. “We’ve played a lot of games in a short amount of time. But the key is that we’re trying to trend upward as we play these games and try to stay healthy. I’m very proud again of how the girls played today and their effort. Today was another good team win.”

The Titans will host Abraham Lincoln on Friday at 4:30 p.m., the Yellow Jackets will look to end a two-game skid on Saturday as they play Atlantic at 9:50 a.m. and MOC-Floyd Valley at 12:20 p.m. in Riverside, Iowa.

Lewis Central (10-3) 1 2 – 3

Thomas Jefferson (6-7) 0 1 – 1