Class 2A No. 8 Lewis Central has already faced some quality competition after their games on Friday night and Saturday afternoon.

Unfortunately, both games didn’t have the end the Titans were hoping for as both games ended in one-goal defeats. On Friday night the Titans lead most of the night 1-0, until their opponent, Omaha Skutt netted two late goals in the second half to steal the game. On Saturday afternoon, the Titans faced Southeast Polk and the Rams escaped the Titans with a 1-0 win after an 11th minute goal.

Though it’s been a tough start the Titans are not pressing the panic button, but they do know they have some improvements to make.

“I have to give credit to Southeast Polk,” Titan coach Jesse Smith said. “They had more energy than we did today and from start to finish, they wanted the ball more than us. I don’t how much of it may be tired legs, or just not being physical enough. We knew we need to challenge them more today and we didn’t. We know some of the things we need to adjust and I think as we work on some things here, we’ll be alright.”

The Titans expected a couple growing pains as certain parts of the field have some new faces filling for last year’s graduated talent. While things are still a work in progress, Coach Smith has like the progression he’s seen and how quickly he’s seen it as well.

“The big thing is, we have a new and young defensive backfield,” Smith said. “I have to give them a lot of credit, I’m very pleased with how quickly they’re picking things up. And again there’s some things we can adjust to make it easier to do the things we need to do. It’s a week by week process and about learning the next piece of each phase to build and control possession and move out. Sometimes it doesn’t even have to be that way and we can do skip passes and be more direct.

“Overall, I’m very pleased with how everyone is sticking up for each other, and trying to improve and develop and grow as a team.”

Lewis Central will look to bounce back on Tuesday when they play at Kuemper Catholic at Carroll Athletic Stadium at 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Polk (2-0) 1 0 – 1

Lewis Central (0-2) 0 0 – 0