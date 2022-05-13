PREP SOCCER: Titans, Rams earn wins

BOYS

Lewis Central 12, Carroll Kuemper 0

Lewis Central dominated from the opening whistle at home on Thursday, scoring 12 goals in the first half.

Junior Boston Hensley netted two goals, sophomore Brayden Shepard scored two, senior Jonah Churchill finished with two and senior Michael Kern added two.

Senior Cody Merrill, senior Hayden Phippen, senior Colton Costello and junior Caden VonWeihe all scored once.

Churchill dished out three assists, Shepard finished with two, Hensley tallied one, Phippen finished with one and Devine contributed one.

Creston 4, Underwood 1

Creston led 3-1 at halftime of Thursday's home game and added one more in the second half.

Underwood's record drops to 7-4 with the loss.

GIRLS

Glenwood 10, Creston 0

Glenwood scored all 10 goals in the first half of Thursday's goad game to take the win.

Nora Dougherty led the Rams with four goals, Ava Scott dished out two, Ashley Aust finished with one, Alaina Meads recorded one, Molly Williams finished with one and Lydia Fuoss tallied one.

Dougherty also dished out three assists, Molly Williams finished with three assists, Ryley Nebel tallied one and Isabel Griffin finished with one.