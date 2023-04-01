Multiple Area girls soccer teams competed at the annual TJ Invite at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex in Council Bluffs. Listed below are results from Saturday’s action at the various fields at the tournament.

Underwood 2 Spencer 0: Class 1A No. 10 Underwood earned a big win over Class 2A No. 6 Spencer on Saturday morning. The win marked the Eagle’s second win over a ranked opponent in three days.

Underwood (2-0) 0 0 – 0

Spencer (1-1) 1 1 – 2

Tri-Center 4 Sioux City West 3: The Trojans triumphed over a competitive Wolverine team in shootouts.

Lucy Elsner scored two goals for the Trojans including the game winner, Cassidy Cunningham and Rachel Hundtofe each scored a goal as well.

Sioux City North (1-1) 1 2 0 – 3

Tri-Center (3-1) 3 0 1 – 4

Sioux City West 2 St. Albert 1: The Wolverines and Saintes each found the back of the net once in the first half, but the Wolverines were able to score again in the second and the Saintes were unable to find an answer.

Sioux City West (2-0) 1 1 – 2

St. Albert (0-2) 1 0 – 1

Urbandale 1 Glenwood 0: The Class 3A No. 15 J-Hawks scored a goal in the dying second of the first half to take the 1-0 lead into half time. The Class 2A No. 13 Rams would time the game as Nora Dougherty kicked one past the keeper to tie the game with about 10 minutes left in the game.

However, Urbandale got a penalty shot after a hand ball in the box with about six minutes left which put them back ahead this time for good.

Urbandale (3-0) 1 1 – 2

Glenwood (0-1) 0 1 – 1

Spencer 5 Treynor 0: Class 2A No. 6 Spencer roared on offense in the first to four quick goals and Class 1A No. 14 Treynor was unable to get much offense going themselves thus fell in a shutout.

Spencer (2-1) 4 1 – 5

Treynor (1-2) 0 0 – 0

Urbandale 1 Underwood 0: Class 3A No. 15 Urbandale handed Class 1A No. 10 Underwood their first defeat in shootouts. As the J-Hawks outdueled the Eagles 4-2 in the shootouts to win this thrilling game.

Urbandale (4-0) 0 0 1 – 1

Underwood (2-1) 0 0 0 – 0

Other Scores:

Ankeny Centennial 7 Abraham Lincoln 0: The Lynx were never able to get their offense going as they fell to the defending Class 3A champ in Ankeny.

Abraham Lincoln (1-2) 0 0 – 0

Ankeny Centennial (3-0) 5 2 – 7