Multiple tournaments kept the area’s soccer teams busy this weekend despite the chilly and windy weather. Multiple teams got some key wins as well, as everyone nears the midway point of their season.

LC Invite

Lewis Central 4 LeMars 3: The Titans broke a three-game skid by handing Class 3A No. 6 LeMars its second defeat of the season.

“We played really well to start the game,” Titans coach James Driver said. “We came aggressive and ready to go, we worked together, and moved the ball around well and found our feet. We felt like we really controlled that game at halftime and kept the ball in their half most of that time.

“Second half came and they got the wind and struggled at times with their direct play. Our defense had a couple go over their heads and gave a couple of goals, but I think we really dug deep in the end after they got a couple back and got one more to seal the win.”

After netting three goals in the first half, LeMars got the wind to their backs in the second half and used that to their advantage to cut the Titan lead to just one goal. However, Brayden Shepard netted the only goal in the second half for the Titans.

Boston Hensley, Brandon Hoss, and Sam Adkins all scored goals for the Titans in the first half. Meanwhile, Adriene Robles had two assists and Shepard had one assist as well.

“I think our midfield played well today,” Driver said. “They really controlled and dictated the play. Brayden Shepard, Adriene Robles, Boston Hensley, Dylan Voudry, and Brandon Hoss really contributed well today and played really well for us today. ”

The Titans will look to keep the wins coming as they return to action on Monday against Atlantic at 5:45 p.m.

LeMars (5-2) 0 3 – 3

Lewis Central (2-4) 3 1 – 4

Skutt Catholic 6 Treynor 0: The Skyhawks handed Treynor their third straight defeat as they silenced the Cards offense while flying ahead early.

Treynor 7 LeMars 0: After suffering their third straight defeat earlier the Cardinals bounced back in a major way by shutting out Class 3A No. 6 LeMars.

The Cardinal offense exploded in the second half for six goals as Mason Yochum, Sam Burmeister, and Brock Poland scored two goals each for the Cardinals and Danny Kinsella scored one goal while also dishing out three assists.

Burmeister and Yochum had two assists to go with their performances. Andrew Kellar, Tyson McCain, and Corbin Wiggins all had an assist each as well.

Treynor (4-3) 1 6 – 7

LeMars (5-3) 0 0 – 0

Atlantic Invitational

Underwood 2 West Central Valley 1: The Eagles knocked Class 1A No. 2 West Central Valley from the ranks of the unbeatens in shootouts. This win also avenges a loss to the Wildcats earlier this season on April 6.

Both regulation goals came in the second half before the defenses continued to dominate this contest. The Eagles silenced the Wildcat’s attack, the rest of the way then claimed the win in shootouts for their first ranked win of the season.

West Central Valley (7-1) 0 1 0 0 0 – 1

Underwood (3-2) 0 1 0 0 1 – 2

ADM Tournament

Van Meter 3 Glenwood 2: The Rams took a 2-1 lead into halftime, but couldn’t maintain the lead as the Bulldogs tied the game to force overtime and eventually shootouts. The Bulldogs out shot the Rams 3-2 in the shootout to earn the tight victory.

Glenwood (2-4) 2 0 0 0 – 2

Van Meter (4-1) 1 1 0 1 – 3

Valley Invitational

Waukee Northwest 5 Abraham Lincoln 1:The Wolvers offense proved too much to contain for the Lynx. Jonathan Amador scored the lone goal for the Lynx in the second half.

Abraham Lincoln (3-3) 2 3 – 5

Waukee Northwest (4-1) 0 1 – 1

Johnston 5 Abraham Lincoln 1: Class 4A No. 12 Johnston put four balls in the back of the anet in the first half and once more in the second to down AL. Irving Cruz scored the Lynx’s goal in the second half.

Abraham Lincoln (3-4) 0 1 – 1

Johnston (6-2) 4 1 – 5