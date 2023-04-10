Treynor boys soccer put five goals in the back of the net in a 5-2 win at Underwood on Monday night.

Sam Burmeister tallied an impressive four goals, assisting the other to Brock Poland, who had two of the other assists.

Mason Yochum also added an assist as the Cardinals were rampant.

At halftime, the Cardinals led just 1-0, but both teams combined for six goals in the second half.

Treynor (3-0) 1 4 — 5

Underwood (1-2) 0 2 — 2

Underwood girls 5,

Treynor 0

The Eagles flipped the script in the girls game, though, scoring four in the first half and dominating the Cardinals in a 5-0 win.

Haley Stangl tallied a hat trick of goals, and Reagan Ward dished out three assists.

Treynor (2-2) 0 0 — 0

Underwood (4-1) 4 1 — 5