PREP SOCCER: Treynor wins in PKs, area soccer wrap

Boys

Treynor 1, Abraham Lincoln 0 (5-4 PKs)

Trenor boys soccer and Abraham Lincoln traded blows in a defensive battle on Friday in Council Bluffs that was scoreless after two overtimes.

The fate of the game was decided on penalty kicks where Treynor edged out A.L. 5-4 after the Lynx missed in the second round.

Sam Burmeister, Andre Kellar, Danny Kinsella, Tyson McCain and Ryder David were the Cardinals to convert on PKs.

Maksoa Jones, Brain Ledesma, Konnor Parrott and Carson Schaa were the A.L. players to find the pack of the net from the spot.

Treynor goalkeeper Nate Petersen finished with 15 saves.

Tri-Center 4, Riverside 0

Tri-Center's defense held strong in Friday's home game, limiting the Bulldogs to five shots on goal in a 4-0 win. All four goals came in the second half.

Senior Ethan Flaharty, sophomore Dayton Olofson-Plambeck, senior Michael Denning and senior Jayyn Valadez were the goal scorers for the Trojans.

Sophomore goalkeeper Hayden Benson finished with five saves.

Glenwood 9, Missouri Valley 0

Glenwood scored seven goals in the first half and added two more in the second half to make easy work of Missouri Valley on the road on Friday.

As a team, the Rams took 28 shots, 20 of which were on goal.

Senior Jade Nanfito scored three goals, junior Caden Johnson sent three into the back of the net, sophomore Cort Lovato scored once, senior Collin Lincoln tallied a goal and sophomore Adam Severn finished with one.

Senior Jacob Slaughter and Nanfito both dished out two assists.

Girls

Lewis Central 10, Carroll Kuemper Catholic 0

Lewis Central senior Hana Daoudi and junior Gracie Hays both recorded hat tricks in Friday's road game to lead the Titans past the Knights.

L.C. scored six in the first half and four in the second.

Sophomore Abby VonWeihe, freshman Reagan Lea, freshman Maya Humlicek and junior Reese Ford were the other goal scorers.

Daoudi and Hays recorded two assists each.

Treynor 10, Denison-Schleswig 0

Treynor junior Clara Teigland scored six goals and senior Peyton Scott added four in Friday's home shutout.

Teigland also dished out four assists.

Tri-Center 9, AHSTW 0

Tri-Center scored six goals in the first half and added three more in the second to secure the home win on Friday.

Tri-Center senior Marissa Ring led to Trojans with four goals and her sister Miranda Ring tallied three. Freshman Angel Armstrong and sophomore Cienna Sorensen were the other goal scorers.