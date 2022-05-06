PREP SOCCER: Tri-Center defeats Logan-Magnolia

Tri-Center girls soccer scored two goals in each of the first two halves to defeat Logan-Magnolia on the road on Thursday, 4-0.

Senior Miranda Ring scored two of the goals, senior Marissa Ring added one and junior Brooke Daughenbaugh finished with one.

Marissa Ring, Miranda Ring, Daughenbaugh and junior Rachel Hundtofte all dished out one assist.

Junior goalkeeper Preslie Arbaugh recorded four saves.

Tri-Center is now 9-4 on the season and has won six straight games.

Logan-Magnolia (3-10) 0 0 -- 0

Tri-Center (9-4) 2 2 -- 4