PREP SOCCER: Trojans, Cardinals, Eagles earn wins

GIRLS

Tri-Center 5, Carroll Kuemper 0

Tri-Center junior goalkeeper Preslie Arbaugh recorded five saves to preserve the shutout on the road on Friday.

Tri-Center scored three in the first half and two in the second half.

Senior Miranda Ring scored two of the goals and senior Marissa Ring, freshman Angel Armstrong and junior Brook Daughenbaugh all added one.

Miranda Ring also dished out two assists, sophomore Alexis Flaharty tallied one, senor Tatum Carlson recorded one and sophomore Cienna Sorenson added one.

Treynor 10, AHSTW 0

Treynor scored nine goals in the first half during Friday's home win.

Senior Peyton Scott led the Cardinals with five goals, junior Sadie Schaaf netted a hat trick, freshman Cali Bach scored once and junior Clara Teigland found the back of the net once.

Teigland led Treynor with four assists, Scott recorded one, Bach added one and Morgan Brown tallied one.

Underwood 6, Panorama 1

Underwood held a 2-1 lead at halftime on the road on Friday before outscoring Panorama 4-0 in the second half.

Freshman Tieler Hull scored five goals and freshman Lola Paulson added one.

Sophomore Georgie Paulson dished out two assists and sophomore Raegan Ward tallied one.

BOYS

Underwood 7, Panorama 5

Underwood led 4-3 at halftime and outscored the Panthers 3-2 in the second half to seal the road victory on Friday.

Sophomore Kaden Ogle scored four goals, sophomore Dyson Rasmussen added one, junior Carter Smith tallied one and senior Evan Honan scored one.

Treynor 9, AHSTW 1

Treynor led 6-1 after the first half and added three more in the second during Friday's home win.

The win clinched the Western Iowa Conference title.

Junior Tyler Reelfs netted a hat trick, senior Thomas Schwartz scored twice, sophomore Andrew Kellar added one, junior Carl Swalwell netted one, junior Mason Yochum tallied one and sophomore Brock Poland scored once.

Junior Sam Burmeister dished out two assists, senior Owen Mieska dished out one, Schwartz tallied one and sophomore Tyson McCain ended with one.