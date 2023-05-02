Thomas Jefferson 5 Riverside 3: The Yellow Jackets earned their second win of the season in Council Bluffs on Monday afternoon.

Ricky Prado scored twice while Mayson Kramer, Javier Aguilar and Luis Avalos scored once for Thomas Jefferson. Kramer, Allan Vazquez, Oscar Amador and Logan Larsen all finished with one assist each.

Riverside (1-4) – 3

Thomas Jefferson (2-9) – 5

Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 0: The Titans shut out Class 1A No. 13 St. Albert at Titan Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Dan Overall, Boston Hensley, Brandon Hoss, and Brayden Shepard all scored once in the win. Shepard, Overall, Adriene Robles, and Sam Adkins all had an assist as well.

The Titans have now won seven consecutive games.

St. Albert (6-7) 0 0 – 0

Lewis Central (8-4) 2 2 – 4

Abraham Lincoln 7 Harlan 0: The Lynx thrashed the Class 2A No.14 Cyclones in Harlan on Monday afternoon.

Irving Cruz scored twice for the Lynx, while Brian Ledesma, Kiel Sanchez, Julian Jimenez, Javier Rivera, and Jonathan Amador all scored once. Ledesma, Jimenez, Logan Vargas, and Kai Bergeson all had one assist, and Amador had two assists in the win.

Abraham Lincoln (8-4) 2 5 – 7

Harlan (5-5) 0 0 – 0

Van Meter 1 Underwood 0: The Class 1A No. 7 Eagles fell in a low-scoring battle on the road after Van Meter’s second-half score.

Underwood (7-3) 0 0 – 0

Van Meter (4-8) 0 1 – 1

Girls

Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 1: Class 2A No. 7 Lewis Central snapped St. Albert’s seven-game win streak after a productive second half.

The two teams were tied 1-1 at halftime, but the Titans scored three unanswered goals in the second half to pull away with the win.

Haylee Erickson led LC with two goals, Isabel McNeal scored a goal to go with three assists, and Gracie Hays, scored a goal and had an assist as well. Ella Klusman scored the lone goal for the Saintes.

St. Albert (8-5) 1 0 – 1

Lewis Central (9-3) 1 3 – 4

Underwood 2 Van Meter 1: The Class 1A No. 6 Eagles scored both of their goals on the road to defeat Class 1A No. 3 Van Meter.

Georgia Paulson scored both of the goals while Haley Stangl had both assists in the big win.

Underwood (7-2) 2 0 – 2

Van Meter (6-2) 0 1 – 1

Glenwood 4 Sioux City East 0: The Rams won their fourth straight game as they topped the Black Raiders in Sioux City.

Nora Dougherty scored twice and had an assist while Faith Weber scored one goal for the Rams in the win. Molly Williams and Alaina Meads also had one assist apiece, and Audrey Nieman had 15 saves to earn the shutout win in goal.

Glenwood (7-5) – 4

Sioux City East (4-3) – 0