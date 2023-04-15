The Thomas Jefferson girl’s soccer team cruised through Saturday’s game against Omaha Northwest 9-0.

The win comes one day after defeating Omaha Buena Vista 4-0, the Yellow Jackets pushed their record above .500 with an authoritative win over the Huskies at the Ted Hoff Fields

“We talked at halftime about just having fun today,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “The girls were doing some good things but weren’t really having fun. We pointed out how despite being down 3-0, Northwest was having a blast and our kids decided they wanted to do that too, they had a lot of fun in that second half and everyone is laughing with each other and that’s what this is all about. We’re a better team when we’re having fun playing like that and I’m very proud that they were able to make that adjustment just like that.”

Within the win on Saturday, five Jacket players scored and seven girls had assists. Leading the scoring was Jenna Pane with four goals, Makena Krammer netted a pair, and Kendall Hosick, Demi Pane, and Kaylee Driggers all scored once.

Kramer also had three assists, while Demi Pane, Grace Strong Kendall Hosick, Lexi Marr Trinity Minor, and Ava Rief all had an assist each in Saturday’s win.

“These girls have to continue to learn how to win games,” Royer said. “We also need to learn how to put the hammer to somebody and just show teams we’re just going to come out here and beat you and these kids really did that well today, yesterday, and on Thursday. ”

Thomas Jefferson boys also played on Saturday as they hosted the Nevada Cubs. The boys had trouble getting much going offensively as the Cubs dominated possession and ultimately won by mercy rule with just under 16 minutes left in regulation.

Omaha Northwest (1-10) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (4-3) 3 6 – 9

Thomas Jefferson (1-4) 0 0 – 0

Nevada (7-2) 4 6 – 10