The Yellow Jackets have begun their girl’s soccer season after playing twice on Saturday at the TJ Invitational tournament.

The Yellow Jackets won their first game of the season in the morning as they shut out South Sioux City from Nebraska 3-0

Demi Pane netted two goals for TJ and Makena Kramer scored one as well. Overall Coach Mark Royer was pleased with how the team opened the season by winning their first game.

“Things were a bit ragged in the first half,” Royer said. “We tried to do a bit too much with the passing and the wind kept taking it, but we really dominated in the second half. We used good spacing got out wide and just took it to them. Fortunately, we still socred early in that game and they hung back to play defense most of the game, but we were very happy to start the season with a win.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Camryn Hosick led the defense with her first shutout in goal over

“Our defense works really well together,” Hosick said. “I can always count on them to save me when I need them to.

“It was good to get the first win, and we weren’t sure about things at first, but once we got going it felt good. Once we got a goal in the second half the other soon followed and that really brought us closer, helped us finish off the game, and prepare for the second game.”

The Yellow Jackets then took on Class 2A No. 2 North Scott for their second game and was giving the Lancers offense some fits, keeping a scoreless tie for the majority of the game.

However, the Lancers scored two goals within a minute of each other with less than nine minutes left to play to spoil TJ’s upset bid. However, the Yellow Jackets still have plenty of positives to take from Saturday’s two contests.

“Cam in the goal played great and the defense played great,” Royer said. “I’m super happy with how the girls performed and what they did today. I know they’re disappointed about the second game’s outcome, but our kids played hard. We had them frustrated, blaming each other and that was playing into our hands, we knew we had to play good defense, it’s just the nature of the beast. We just had one bad minute, and that was the difference.”

“We know we have a chance to be really good this year. I think these girls have really proved that they can listen, adjust, be coachable, and just do what we need to do. They do what’s best for the team and not themselves and hopefully, that will take where we want to go.”

The Yellow Jackets will look to keep building their momentum on Tuesday when they host LeMars for a 5:30 p.m. game.

South Sioux City (0-3) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (1-0) 1 2 – 3

North Scott (3-0) 0 2 – 2

Thomas Jefferson (1-1) 0 0 – 0