It was a chilly evening, but a hot and intense contest between Thomas Jefferson and Atlantic in Friday's Class 2A Region 7 quarterfinal.

It took shootouts to settle this game, but the Yellow Jackets prevailed 2-1 to advance to the regional semifinal.

“I’m really proud of these girls,” Yellow Jackets coach Mark Royer said. “They played hard, and yesterday was probably one of our best practices as we really worked on a lot of stuff that helped us in this game, including PKs. I have a lot of confidence in this team in PKs, I have faith in my goalie and in the girls to find the net, and overall everyone did a nice job.”

The Yellow Jackets controlled the shots on goal for the majority of the first half, but none of their chances provided a score. That would change within the first five minutes of the second half as Kaylee Driggers, off an assist from Grace Strong, booted a 25-yard kick toward the goal that bounced over the keeper’s head in the 45th minute to put the Yellow Jackets up 1-0.

However, the Trojans responded just under 10 minutes later to tie the game, which would eventually force the teams to overtime as the Yellow Jacket defense stood strong and allowed just two more shots on goal through the second half.

“It got really intense at times but we work really well together and did enough to keep them out,” defenseman Haley Allen said. “Our defense does really well at covering and working together to get the ball out of danger, and we knew we had to keep that going tonight to hold them off.”

Overtime proved to not be enough to settle this game either, so it came down to a shootout, exactly how Royer and the Yellow Jackets liked it.

“We always like to shoot first, and if you can make that first one it really puts the pressure on them,” Royer said. “Our kids stepped up and really did a heck of a job here.”

“We practice a lot on PKs,” Yellow Jackets goalkeeper Camryn Hosick said. “As nerve-racking, as it is, I knew after yesterday’s practice we were in good shape, and we executed.”

Makena Kramer scored on the opening kick of shootouts, and though the Trojans missed their first kick, they scored on their second to tie things at 1-1 heading to the third legs. TJ took a 2-1 lead in round three as Strong booted it past the keeper, Driggers then found the net again to make it 3-1.

The Trojans would get one back, but that was all the closer they got as they shot wide right on the fifth shot, thus advancing the Yellow Jackets to the next round.

“We need to keep practicing hard, and practice how we play,” Hosick said. “They’re a really good team, we have to take it seriously and be ready to take it to them right as the whistle blows.”

The Yellow Jackets move on to the Class 2A Region 7 semifinal where they will play Class 2A No. 6 ADM in Adel at 7 p.m.

Atlantic (8-11) 0 1 0 0 2 – 1

Thomas Jefferson (10-9) 0 1 0 0 3 – 2