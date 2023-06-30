Lewis Central scored three runs in the fifth inning to win 4-2 over Shenandoah on Thursday night.

Trailing 2-0 entering the fourth, the Titans scratched a run across the board on an error to cut into the deficit.

Stacy Merksick drove in a run with an RBI single -- a second scoring on an error -- and Avery Heller gave the Titans a 4-2 lead with another RBI single.

Cami Damgaard was in control from the circle after giving up two runs (both unearned), striking out five Fillies hitters and giving up just three hits and one walk. Damgaard also had an RBI.

Game 1: Abraham Lincoln 5, Sioux City West 4

The Lynx held on for a close win in game one of a doubleheader. No stats were reported.

Sioux City West (4-31) 200 002 0 -- 4

Abraham Lincoln (7-22) 002 021 x -- 5

Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 14, Sioux City West 6

Big innings led the Lynx to a comfortable win in game two.

Sioux City West (4-32) 030 030 0 -- 6

Abraham Lincoln (8-22) 203 144 0 -- 14

Regionals begin on Friday as Riverside hosts St. Albert and Tri-Center plays at Audubon in Region 1A-3, and AHSTW hosts IKM-Manning in 2A-2.