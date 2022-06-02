PREP SOFTBALL: AHSTW attack TJ

AHSTW 11, Thomas Jefferson 8

AHSTW scored 11 runs in the first three innings and held off a late rally by Thomas Jefferson at home on Wednesday.

AHSTW sophomore Rylie Knop, senior Natalie Hagadon, freshman Sienna Christian, sophomore Graycen Partlow and freshman Grayson Gettler all recorded an RBI.

Thomas Jefferson senior Jazlynn Sanders recorded three RBIs, senior Lexi Smith added two, freshman Rylee Perrine tallied two and senior Erix Exley finished with one.

AHSTW is now 4-0 on the season and Thomas Jefferson drops to 0-7.

Harlan 7, Lewis Central 6

Harlan scored six runs in the bottom of the third and held on for a win at home.

Lewis Central freshman led the Titans with four RBIs and freshman Mahri Manz scored three runs.

Lewis Central is now 3-6 on the season.

Treynor 12, Riverside 2

Treynor scored three in the first, three in the second, four in the third and two in the fourth to win via mercy rule on the road.

Jadyn Huisman tallied three RBIs for the Cardinals.

Riverside freshman Ayla Richardson finished with two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Treynor is now 2-2 on the season and Riverside drops to 0-5.

Underwood 12, East Mills 2

Underwood led 6-2 after the first inning and scored two in the third and four in the fifth at home.

Junior Grace Pierce led the Eagles with four RBIs, freshman Ruby Patomson added two and freshman Alissa Fischer tallied two.

Eighth-grader Carly Nelson, freshman Claire Cook, freshman Ayse Petersen and junior Delaney Ambrose all ended with one RBI.

Patomson hit a triple.

Nelson also pitched five innings, allowing two runs, one of which was earned, on two hits, while striking out eight batters.

Underwood is now 1-5 on the season.

Shenandoah 8, Glenwood 5

Glenwood led 3-1 after the second inning, but Shenandoah tied it in the third, took the lead with a run in the fourth and added three in the fifth to win at home.

Allison Koontz hit two RBIs, Madison Barrett recorded two RBIs and Sara Kolle finished with an RBI.

Glenwood is now 3-2 on the season.

Logan-Magnolia 15 Tri-Center 1

Logan-Magnolia scored three runs in the first to take an early lead but Tri-Center scored in the fourth to cut the deficit to two. The Panthers pulled away scoring six runs in the sixth and sixth innings.

Tri-Center junior Hannah Wulff recorded the lone RBI for the Trojans.

Tri-Center is now 2-2 on the season.